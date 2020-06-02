VANCOUVER -- The Driven Project was founded by enterpreneur and supercar enthusiast Kevin Gordon.

Gordon built and sold an eight-figure business in under five years.

His first purchase after the sale of his company was a Lamborghini he had been dreaming of owning. Instead of keeping the dream to himself, he wanted to share it with others to spread a little joy.

Based out of Vancouver, the Driven Project has grown into a movement that has reached thousands of people.

Prior to COVID-19, Driven Project events would typically involve taking a sick child on a supercar experience of a lifetime. Because of physical distancing these VIP rides have not been able to take place.

However, on CTV Morning Live the morning show team recently surprised 18-year-old Lily Hall with a supercar at her doorstep.

Hall has been battling brain cancer for the last five years. She has had to deal with more struggle than many could imagine.

As a supercar enthusiast, she was thrilled when the surprise arrived and she had the opportunity to sit inside.

The Driven Project, along with volunteers from the Vancouver Police Department, spent the weekend surprising 10 additional children who are battling illness with a supercar parade.

The group plans to provide supercar experiences for deserving children throughout the summer months.

To nominate a child or learn how to volunteer you can visit www.drivenproject.com.

