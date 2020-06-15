VANCOUVER -- Erich Saide is a Vancouver photographer who, like many others, was feeling uncertain as the global pandemic hit.

Saide said his scheduled work, along with most other plans, was postponed or cancelled.

In collaboration with fellow photographers, writers and content creators, Saide wanted to bring more positive content to social media.

Humans of Support was created to tell the stories of the unsung heroes of the pandemic.

Saide has featured a wide variety of invidivduals from frontline workers to Good Samaritans.

He aims to remind people that these unsung heroes have always been there and will always be there.

Saide hopes that we always remember to celebrate them through the pandemic and beyond.

