VANCOUVER -- James Sanders is a quadriplegic who works hard to raise positive awareness for disability issues through authentic representations of disability in the media.

As the Artistic Director of Realwheels Theatre Sanders is used to spending his time in a creative head space.

During the pandemic he worked on creating a video with his son Max.

A Father And Son's Guide To Surviving Isolation debuted during an online show called The Power of Disability Concert.

Afterwards, the film was posted on social media and garnered over 2000 hits in just two days.

More recently, Sanders shared another moment with his son.

They were able to view him on TV with his recurring role in the new series Home Before Dark.

Sanders shared that before the pandemic hit there was a huge push from Hollywood to create characters with disabilities and cast authentic actors to play them.

He hopes that these recent projects continue to build momentum in that direction.

Sanders shared that one of the most meaningful roles that he has had during the pandemic is the time spent just being Dad and hanging out with his son.

