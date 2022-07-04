Coal Harbour murder: Life sentence with no parole eligibility for 20 years

A man who admitted to his role in a fatal shooting on a busy stretch of the Vancouver seawall has been sentenced to life in prison.

Francois Gauthier was initially charged with first-degree murder in the April 2020 shooting, but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of second-degree murder.

A judge ruled that he will not be eligible for parole for 20 years.

Gauthier was 51 when Harpreet Singh Dhaliwal was shot in Coal Harbour in what police described as a "shocking and unnerving" targeted incident.

The 31-year-old victim, a resident of Abbotsford, was killed outside of Cardero's restaurant at a time when the seawall was busy with pedestrians.

Dhaliwal was known to police and his death was believed to be one of 15 gang-related murders that had been reported in the first four months of 2020.

