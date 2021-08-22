VANCOUVER -- Members of the protest group that blocked a downtown Vancouver intersection Saturday take issue with the Vancouver Police Department's assertion that they "impeded" emergency vehicles in the process.

Extinction Rebellion blocked the intersection of Cambie and West Georgia streets on Saturday, after police reaction to their initial plan to block the Cambie Bridge and the Georgia Viaduct prompted them to change plans.

The group said in a news release before Saturday's rally that they had been in contact with first responders and promised to allow emergency vehicles to pass through their planned blockades.

During the demonstration, two emergency vehicles were allowed to pass, turning from West Georgia Street onto Cambie Street, which appeared to be their intended route, said Brent Eichler, president of Unifor Local 950 and one of the organizers of the event.

He said the time it took to clear the intersection and make way for the vehicles was minimal, likening it to other delays ambulances face when navigating urban areas.

Eichler said Extinction Rebellion always reaches out to authorities to let them know about planned disruptions and make arrangements for emergency vehicles to get through.

And, while he acknowledged that protests can slow down emergency vehicles, he characterized those disruptions as minor, particularly in the context of the climate crisis.

"More than 500 people died during the last heat wave," Eichler said. "We face such a huge crisis that we feel we don't have any choice (but to protest)."

The intent is not to disrupt emergency services, it's to demand action from Canada's leaders, he said.

He also disputed the police’s count of participants in the protest. While the police said there were 40 people at Saturday's demonstration, Eichler said there were 70.

Asked whether it was fair to characterize the protesters as "impeding" emergency vehicles, given Extinction Rebellion's assurances that they would be let through, VPD spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison told CTV News in an email that police are not reassured by such promises.

"We know from experience that protests like yesterday's draw a variety of people, sometimes from various protest groups that do not see eye to eye," Addison said. "In the past, protesters have refused to let emergency vehicles pass through blockades. There is no way for organizers to guarantee people will clear a roadway if an emergency vehicle needs to get through."

He added that protests that block intersections cause "significant challenges" for first responders, and said the VPD estimates that blocked intersections can delay emergency vehicles by five to seven minutes.

"We fully support peoples' right to peacefully protest and express their views, however we must always balance that right with public safety and consideration for the inconvenience caused to others when these protests occur," he said.

Four people were arrested during Saturday's protest. Addison said they informed police at the start of the demonstration that they did not intend to leave the intersection without being arrested.