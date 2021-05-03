VANCOUVER -- A rally prompted the partial closure of a major route into and out of Vancouver on Monday, part of a five-day protest from climate activists.

Initially, the Lions Gate Bridge closure was just a single, northbound lane, according to the B.C. Ministry of Transportation.

The ministry said in a message posted on its DriveBC Twitter account that the bridge was entirely closed to traffic around 1:45 p.m., but a short time later, just the northbound curb lane was closed.

It appeared traffic was reduced to one lane in each direction, and the protesters had been moved to the sidewalk.

Drivers are told to expect delays, and asked to take alternate routes.

An event page set up on Facebook by the activist group Extinction Rebellion said they planned to meet at Devonian Harbour Park in Vancouver’s Coal Harbour at noon before shutting down the bridge.

It’s not known how long the group plans to remain there but there is a chance the afternoon commute will be impacted.

Monday’s event follows two other protests over the weekend. On Sunday, protesters shut down the Granville Street bridge for several hours. Eight people were eventually arrested for mischief and intimidation to block a roadway, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

The group also blocked the intersection of Georgia and Granville streets on Saturday, leading to the arrest of five people.

The actions are part of the group's "Spring Rebellion," several days of protests and demonstrations intended to draw attention to the climate crisis.

Days four and five are scheduled to include "teach-ins" in Nelson Park and a bicycle and skateboard ride beginning at the Vancouver Art Gallery.