VANCOUVER -- Thirteen climate activists have been arrested in Vancouver this weekend after allegedly refusing to leave the sites of two protests.

On Saturday, members of Extinction Rebellion blocked the intersection of Georgia and Granville streets. Five people who refused to leave were arrested for mischief and intimidation to block a roadway, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

On Sunday, the group took to the Granville Street Bridge, shutting it down for several hours before eight people were arrested for the same alleged offences, according to police.

The actions are part of the group's "Spring Rebellion," several days of protests and demonstrations intended to draw attention to the climate crisis.

Photos of Saturday's event show a several-metre-long boat placed in the intersection. It is painted pink, with the words "tell the truth" painted in black along the side. The words reference one of the group’s principal demands, which is for governments to convey the urgent need for change by telling “the truth” and “declaring a climate and ecological emergency.”

Police say the arrests on both days came after they asked protesters to leave.

The VPD described both events as peaceful and said they asked demonstrators to leave multiple times before making arrests.

Extinction Rebellion's Facebook page indicates that the group plans to shut down the Lions Gate Bridge on Monday for day three of its Spring Rebellion.

Days four and five are scheduled to include "teach-ins" in Nelson Park and a bicycle and skateboard ride beginning at the Vancouver Art Gallery.