Christmas of chaos: Why B.C. business owners say you may want to start shopping now

Vancouver -

If you haven’t started making a list and checking it twice for the holiday season, you might want to get on that sooner than expected.

Retail experts are warning consumers of possible toy shortages and shipping delays caused by COVID-19- related supply chain issues.

“It’s affected us tremendously,” says Lee Richmond, owner of Kaboodles Toy Store in Vancouver.

“It’s a real thing, people talk about supply chains, but it’s really huge. If you think you're going to walk in in mid- or late November, wanting exactly this train, or that puzzle, or that game, chances are we never got it, or it might be gone. So think outside of the box yourself."

Retail stores have been dealt continuous blows throughout the worldwide pandemic. Many were forced to close completely during previous waves and now trying to keep up with demand is their next challenge.

Kaboodles Toy Store already has many items on back order and is also being hit with price increases through its supply chain, just to get certain items in stock. It ultimately means consumers might end up paying more too.

“I guess I should be buying now in large quantities to make sure we have it for Christmas, but I don't have the storage," says Richmond. "Do you buy things out of your personal savings so that you have enough stock, in case it goes sideways? There's just no way of knowing."

Richmond’s advice for the holiday shopping season?

"Shop early I guess is the thing."