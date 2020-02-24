VANCOUVER -- A man and two children have died following a crash on a highway near Kamloops, B.C. over the weekend.

Police said the crash occurred on Highway 5A near Stump Lake on Sunday evening.

It appears the driver failed to "negotiate a curve," the Kamloops RCMP said. The vehicle went over a concrete barrier and down a steep embankment.

The driver, a 47-year-old man, died at the scene.

Two children, ages 6 and 8, were rushed to hospital, but did not survive their injuries. Police said all three were from southern Alberta, but did not provide further information on their identities.

The highway was closed while officers investigated, but has since reopened.

Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said in a release that the thoughts of the RCMP are with the family, and reminded drivers to be defensive and cautious on the roads.