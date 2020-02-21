VANCOUVER -- A crash has forced emergency crews to close part of the Stanley Park Causeway during the Friday afternoon rush hour.

The accident initially forced responders to shut the causeway down in both directions, but DriveBC soon said a single lane had been reopened.

By 6 p.m., the accident had been cleared, but DriveBC still advised drivers to "expect heavy delays" and seek alternative routes.

TransLink said multiple bus routes in downtown Vancouver were experiencing delays, with the 250 bound for Horseshoe Bay delayed by "up to 65 minutes" because of the crash.

The transit agency advised passengers trying to get to the North Shore to take SeaBus, if possible, and allow extra travel time.