VANCOUVER -- The RCMP says a Burnaby man is facing child pornography charges following an extensive three-year investigation.

The Mounties say they received a report in September of 2017 that images and videos of child sexual abuse had been uploaded to a person in Burnaby.

They say they investigated a number of similar reports through 2018 and 2019 allegedly linked to the same person and identified a suspect living in Burnaby.

The Mounties say charges of possession and distribution of child pornography were approved in late August against Michael Grondine.