VANCOUVER -- In an advisory to parents to monitor online activity, Mounties in Surrey say reports relating to child pornography have increased over the last three years.

The RCMP said there were 55 reports filed in 2017, compared with 122 reported last year.

Additionally, the number of child luring reports has remained "persistent" over the same time period, Mounties said in a statement Thursday.

There were 19 reports in 2017, 16 reports the next year, and 18 last year.

"In some cases, children and young people are lured into exposing themselves in photos, videos or on live webcams, where screenshots are taken of them," the RCMP said.

Those behind the screen often use those images to lure kids into other sexual activities or to get them to take more photos and video, by threatening to release what they have to the youth's family or peers.

They use a technique known as grooming – building trust and an emotional connection which they then use to exploit or abuse the child, the RCMP said.

Groomers sometimes also build relationships with family or friends to further the child's trust in them.

Luring can be a consequence of these relationships. A child or teen may come to trust the person enough that they're willing to meet in person, or engage in sexual activities.

"Sexual predators are experts at convincing children and young people to participate in activity that would otherwise be out of character for the child," the RCMP said.

The message was meant to encourage parents to take an active role in their children's online activity.

"With the risk for grooming by pedophiles and child pornographers, children rely on their parents and caregivers to be a first line of defence against hidden dangers online," Staff Sgt. Lyndsay O'Ruairc said in the statement.

Tips from the RCMP include letting children know they can speak to their parent or guardian if they feel uncomfortable with an interaction, or regret sharing an image or video online.

Parents can also set up "sharing" between cellphones, computers and other devices so they can see the family's photos and videos.

The RCMP advises parents keep an eye on what apps children have downloaded, and to monitor games played with strangers online and through video game consoles.

Any suspicious activity should be reported to police.

The RCMP also offered the following resources: