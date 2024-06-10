VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Child, dog among swamped kayakers rescued by U.S. Coast Guard off San Juan Islands

    The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a group kayakers, including a child and a dog, off of Lummi Island on Sunday, June 9. (Courtesy: U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest/X) The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a group kayakers, including a child and a dog, off of Lummi Island on Sunday, June 9. (Courtesy: U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest/X)
    Share

    There was a rescue at sea over the weekend off the San Juan archipelago, when a group of kayakers’ boats got swamped in choppy waters.

    The U.S. Coast Guard rescued four adults, a child and a dog northwest of Lummi Island on Sunday afternoon.

    Everyone was wearing a lifejacket, including the pup, according to the Coast Guard.

    Lummi Island is one of many making up the San Juan archipelago, located east of Greater Victoria. The waters the kayakers were rescued from are located near Bellingham, Wash.

    The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a group kayakers, including a child and a dog, off of Lummi Island on Sunday, June 9. (Courtesy: U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest/X) One of the kayakers alerted crews to their situation by using an InReach satellite messenger.

    “The Coast Guard recommends utilizing satellites messengers when phone service may be unavailable,” it wrote in a social media post Monday.

    Rescuers transferred one person to emergency services, while the others and the dog were taken to the Coast Guard station in Bellingham.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News