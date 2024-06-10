Child, dog among swamped kayakers rescued by U.S. Coast Guard off San Juan Islands

There was a rescue at sea over the weekend off the San Juan archipelago, when a group of kayakers’ boats got swamped in choppy waters.

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued four adults, a child and a dog northwest of Lummi Island on Sunday afternoon.

Everyone was wearing a lifejacket, including the pup, according to the Coast Guard.

Lummi Island is one of many making up the San Juan archipelago, located east of Greater Victoria. The waters the kayakers were rescued from are located near Bellingham, Wash.

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a group kayakers, including a child and a dog, off of Lummi Island on Sunday, June 9. (Courtesy: U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest/X) One of the kayakers alerted crews to their situation by using an InReach satellite messenger.

“The Coast Guard recommends utilizing satellites messengers when phone service may be unavailable,” it wrote in a social media post Monday.

Rescuers transferred one person to emergency services, while the others and the dog were taken to the Coast Guard station in Bellingham.