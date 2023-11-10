Chewy the alpaca gets taste of adventure before Nanaimo RCMP return missing pet

A family on Vancouver Island is grateful to have their pet back home, after the three-year-old alpaca went on a solo adventure earlier this week.

Days after reuniting Chewy with his owners, Nanaimo RCMP detailed the rare search and rescue mission in a statement Friday.

Mounties say the mammal was reported missing in a rural area just south of Nanaimo around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

“Officers were on scene quickly as it was reported that Chewy was headed for the highway,” the statement reads.

Speaking to CTV News on Friday, Const. Gary O’Brien said it was a slow night when the call came in. Three officers responded to the rare, missing alpaca call.

“It’s quite rare but quite easy to deal with—they’re passive animals,” said O’Brien. “We’re not trained in herding alpacas—we just used some common sense to get it back home.”

Mounties used their vehicles to guide Chewy down the homeward path, and he was reunited with his owners around 3 a.m.

It’s believed Chewy—one of two pet alpacas in the household—jumped the fence surrounding their property after being spooked by a bear or coyote.

O’Brien says the owner who reported Chewy’s disappearance was embarrassed by the whole ordeal, but extremely grateful for the RCMP’s help.

When asked why Mounties decided to release details of the short-lived chase, O’Brien said it was simply too good of a story not to tell.

“We’re just inundated with terrible stories and this is a good one to go into the weekend with,” he explained.