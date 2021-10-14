Charges possible against RCMP officer in Kamloops arrest after false report
B.C.'s police watchdog believes "reasonable grounds exist" to suggest a member of the RCMP may have committed an offence.
The report from the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has been sent on to the B.C. Prosecution Service for its consideration, meaning charges may stem from the investigation.
The IIO was tasked with looking into an arrest in June 2020. Police were called to a home in Kamloops, B.C., for what was ultimately determined to be a fake report of someone threatening to use a gun.
According to Mounties, they found out later there was no gun, and there had not been any disturbance. They described the case as an incident of public mischief.
A summary made public by the IIO Wednesday said officers got to the house on Newton Street shortly before 11 p.m. on June 23 of last year, and told everyone in the home to get out.
An officer fired what the IIO describes as a "40mm less-lethal round," known colloquially as a rubber bullet, at one of the men as he left. A police dog was also used during the arrest, and the man was seriously injured, the IIO said.
The RCMP said at the time that the man "allegedly did not immediately exit," then "allegedly refused to follow police direction," prior to use of the dog and the rubber bullet.
IIO Chief Civilian Director Ronald MacDonald did not provide details of what was uncovered during the office's investigation, but wrote that the evidence suggested "reasonable grounds… to believe that an officer may have committed offences in relation to the use of force."
Thus, his report was sent on to Crown counsel for its consideration. The prosecution service will only approve charges if there is a substantial likelihood of conviction based on the IIO's evidence, and if the charges are determined to be in the public interest, the IIO said.
