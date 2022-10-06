Charges laid after Abbotsford stabbing sends man to hospital

Abbotsford police say a man has been arrested and charged in connection to a stabbing that happened over the weekend.

Derek Wilkinson, 39, was arrested Tuesday and charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm. The charges are related to an incident that happened in a parking lot on South Fraser Way early Sunday morning.

Police previously said they found a 41-year-old man with stab wounds at about 5:40 a.m. that day. He was taken to hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Wilkinson remains in custody before his next court appearance.