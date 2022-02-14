Changes to ICBC? Update coming with CEO, B.C.'s deputy premier

Changes could be coming to auto insurance in B.C. as the province's deputy premier is scheduled to make an announcement Monday morning.

Mike Farnworth will be joined by ICBC CEO Nicolas Jimenez for the news conference.

Few details were given ahead of Monday's announcement. However, in December 2020, the province announced ICBC would allow drivers to renew their insurance online. That change was expected to be implemented by May 2022.

When the change was first announced, the province said "regulatory and technical work" was required before the online option launches. That process included consultations with brokers, police and others.

When it does launch, drivers will be able to renew their insurance through ICBC and get temporary operation permits, though their will be some restrictions, the ministry said.

