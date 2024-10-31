With B.C. NDP back in power, mayors’ council wants transit funding prioritized

The Metro Vancouver Mayors’ Council is pressuring the province to commit to more transit funding, now that the B.C. NDP have been re-elected.

At a meeting Thursday, chair Brad West said funding needs to be in place prior to April 30, 2025 in order to “avoid a doomsday scenario of significant cuts and reductions to cuts to service across the region.”

North Vancouver Mayor Linda Buchanan asked Sara Ross, the vice-president of transportation, policy and planning for TransLink, whether an agreement would be signed by then.

Ross said that’s the objective, but, “whether we can complete that is not currently clear.”

The mayors’ council said if new funding solutions aren’t put in place by then, TransLink will not be able to maintain current services past January 2026.

Malcolm Brodie, the group’s vice-chair, said if cuts occur, they will be dramatic.

“Some of the cities are going to lose a considerable amount of their bus transportation, even the SkyTrain lines, Canada Line – there's going to be cuts on those lines,” he said.

TransLink is facing a $600 million annual shortfall.

The mayors’ council is asking senior levels of government for $2.9 billion per year to be put toward a 10-year expansion project.

Brodie said he wants to meet with the province immediately.

“There are real consequences to this if we can't all get to the table and work something out in the immediate future,” he said.

The NDP said it's currently working on forming a new cabinet. Once that's determined, a meeting with the mayors’ council will be held.