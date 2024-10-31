2nd 'suspicious incident' involving man in white van reported in New Westminster, police say

For the second time this week, police in New Westminster are advising the public of a "suspicious incident" involving a white van.

On Monday, the New Westminster Police Department said two 12-year-old girls had been approached over the weekend by a man in a white cargo van in the 200 block of 11th Street.

"The driver asked if they wanted to go for a ride, which resulted in the girls immediately leaving to inform a trusted adult about the incident," the NWPD said in a news release at the time, adding that the incident occurred around 11 a.m. on Oct. 26.

On Thursday, the department said it had been advised of a second, similar incident, which occurred on Oct. 17.

In this incident, two girls were walking on Seventh Avenue between Second and Fourth streets around 4:45 p.m. when they were approached by a white cargo van, police said.

"The driver, described as a male with a dark complexion, opened the driver’s side door," the latest release reads. "The two girls ran away and told a trusted adult about what happened."

The NWPD said its Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation. It is asking anyone with surveillance video recorded on Seventh Avenue on Oct. 17 to contact the unit by calling 604-529-2430 or emailing mcucrimetips@nwpolice.org.

"It’s very concerning to police that this is the second suspicious incident involving a man approaching young girls," said Sgt. Andrew Leaver in Thursday's release.

"It’s not clear what the intentions of this man are, and considering this is Halloween, we want everyone to be extra vigilant and report any suspicious behavior to police."

Police said the girls in both incidents did the right thing by running away and telling an adult, adding that parents should talk to their children about what to do if approached by a stranger.