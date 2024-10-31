Is this your vehicle? RCMP want to speak with driver amid search for missing senior

VANCOUVER
    As the search for 82-year-old Jane Whitehouse enters its sixth day, Mounties in B.C. are trying to find the driver of a vehicle that passed the missing woman’s van on the day she was last seen.

    Whitehouse was last seen leaving her home in Aldergrove at 10 a.m. on Oct. 25. Her van was found on a remote service road two days later.

    On Thursday, Langley RCMP released a photo of a white Mercedes SUV that was travelling on Hicks Lake Road on Oct. 25 at around 4:10 p.m. The vehicle was seen on surveillance video going in the opposite direction of the grey Dodge Caravan Whitehouse owned.

    “We are releasing the photograph of the white Mercedes SUV with the hopes of having the driver come forward and speak with our investigators,” Cpl. Zynal Sharoom said in a statement.

    Anyone with information is urged to call their local police department or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

