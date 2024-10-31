Suspect arrested in shooting at musician AP Dhillon's B.C. home, 2nd suspect likely fled to India: RCMP

Police on Vancouver Island say one suspect has been arrested and another is believed to have fled Canada after shots were fired at a Punjabi musician's Victoria-area home last month.

The arrest was made in Ontario on Wednesday, according to West Shore RCMP, who said 25-year-old Winnipeg resident Abjeet Kingra has been charged with discharging a firearm with intent and arson.

Kingra was scheduled to make a court appearance in Ontario on Thursday, police said.

A second suspect, 23-year-old Vikram Sharma, was last known to be residing in Winnipeg, but police believe he has since fled to India.

Sharma is wanted for the same charges Kingra is facing.

The charges stem from a shooting at a home in the 3300 block of Ravenwood Road in Colwood, B.C. on Sept. 2.

Videos of the attack, including one apparently taken by the shooter, have been shared widely online, showing at least 14 gunshots fired into the home of musician AP Dhillon.

On the same day, police found two vehicles on fire in the same block.

Neighbours told CTV News they called 911 when they awoke to the sound of gunshots and heard a vehicle speeding away from the scene. They said the pickup truck burning in the driveway of the home eventually rolled into the garage door, setting the garage on fire before the flames were extinguished.

The Times of India newspaper reported the Indian-based Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the shooting, stating on social media the attack was in response to a music video Dhillon filmed with Bollywood actor Salman Khan, with whom the group reportedly has a long-standing feud.

Dhillon made history at the 2023 Juno Awards, becoming the first Punjabi musical act to be featured in the broadcast.

In their update on the case Thursday, police described Sharma, the outstanding suspect, as a South Asian man who stands 5'9" and weighs 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with additional information on his whereabouts should call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264, police said, adding that their investigation is ongoing.

"West Shore RCMP officers have been working diligently through this investigation, which has led to the identification of the suspects involved," said Supt. Todd Preston, officer in charge of the detachment, in a news release.

"We will continue to pursue this investigation as well as the outstanding suspect until they have been located and arrested."

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Todd Coyne