Cellphone use to be restricted in B.C. schools, premier announces

The use of cellphones in B.C. classrooms will soon be restricted, Premier David Eby announced Friday.

Eby announced the upcoming measure as part of new actions to keep kids healthy and safe from "online threats." Other efforts include services to remove images from the internet and legislation to hold social media companies for any harm being caused to students.

Eby said there are two kids in his nine-year-old son's class who have cellphones.

"He tells me that, at recess, he and his pals gather around the cellphones and watch videos together of things online. I have no idea what they watch, there is no parent there regulating, overseeing what content is being shared with my child at school," Eby said at Friday's news conference.

"Teachers are supervising a yard full of kids, many of whom will have cellphones … and so my son has access to unregulated content every single day at school."

Eby said parents face pressure from their kids to get them a cellphone when their peers have one. He also said the use of cellphones is hard on the classroom environment.

"It disrupts the flow of the classroom, it interrupts kids while they're learning," Eby said.

The province said it'll work with school districts to restrict cellphone use in classrooms starting September 2024.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.