VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Tributes to John Horgan as B.C. New Democrat members are sworn in

    Share

    Former British Columbia premier John Horgan loomed large over the swearing-in ceremony for 47 New Democrat members of the legislature, a day after his death.

    Before the ceremony, Songhees Nation elder Butch Dick sang a prayer and offered words of sympathy for the family of Horgan, who died Tuesday at the age of 65 after a third battle with cancer.

    Dick says Horgan was a "friend of the people," while Legislature Clerk Kate Ryan-Lloyd paid tribute to Horgan for his service to the people of B.C.

    Langford-Highlands MLA Ravi Parmar wore a Victoria Shamrocks lacrosse jersey to honour his longtime friend and mentor who was a lacrosse player and faithful follower of the Shamrocks.

    Garry Begg, whose 21-vote victory in Surrey-Guildford gave the NDP a one-seat majority government, was given a standing ovation by friends and colleagues.

    The NDP majority in the 93-seat legislature was only confirmed after recounts that took place weeks after the Oct. 19 election.

    The B.C. Conservatives won 44 seats, and the Greens two.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2024.  

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News