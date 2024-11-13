Tributes to John Horgan as B.C. New Democrat members are sworn in

Former British Columbia premier John Horgan loomed large over the swearing-in ceremony for 47 New Democrat members of the legislature, a day after his death.

Before the ceremony, Songhees Nation elder Butch Dick sang a prayer and offered words of sympathy for the family of Horgan, who died Tuesday at the age of 65 after a third battle with cancer.

Dick says Horgan was a "friend of the people," while Legislature Clerk Kate Ryan-Lloyd paid tribute to Horgan for his service to the people of B.C.

Langford-Highlands MLA Ravi Parmar wore a Victoria Shamrocks lacrosse jersey to honour his longtime friend and mentor who was a lacrosse player and faithful follower of the Shamrocks.

Garry Begg, whose 21-vote victory in Surrey-Guildford gave the NDP a one-seat majority government, was given a standing ovation by friends and colleagues.

The NDP majority in the 93-seat legislature was only confirmed after recounts that took place weeks after the Oct. 19 election.

The B.C. Conservatives won 44 seats, and the Greens two.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2024.