Nearly 20,000 without power on B.C.'s South Coast after storm

Thousands of British Columbians woke up in the dark Wednesday after a windstorm rolled through the South Coast.

As of about 7 a.m., almost 20,000 BC Hydro customers were without power, according to the utility.

The bulk of the remaining outages, more than 14,000, were on the Sunshine Coast, with just over 4,000 on Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands and a few hundred in Metro Vancouver, including Bowen Island, according to BC Hydro.

Environment Canada had warned of a “vigorous” storm bringing wind gusts of up to 110 km/h in parts of the Sunshine Coast, Greater Victoria and Metro Vancouver Tuesday night.

The federal weather agency also issued rainfall warnings for parts of Metro Vancouver, saying up to 90 millimetres of precipitation was expected before tapering off Wednesday evening.

The rain warning remained in place Wednesday for the North Shore, Coquitlam, Pitt Meadows and Howe Sound.

Another blustery windstorm that arrived last week caused upwards of 230,000 power outages across the province, and caused a rare tornado on the Sunshine Coast that downed trees onto roads and highways.

With a file from CTV News Vancouver’s Andrew Weichel