1 arrested after tire-slashing spree in Nanaimo

A suspect was arrested after a tire-slashing spree in Nanaimo, according to authorities.

Police were called to a parking lot near the intersection of Franklyn and Wallace streets Monday morning, where they found the tires on 20 vehicles had been slashed overnight, the Nanaimo RCMP said. Soon after, three more vehicles with slashed tires were found a few blocks away, on Selby Street.

"Surveillance video of the parking lot recorded a male parking and exiting a car, walking from vehicle to vehicle, slashing tires, and then driving away in the early hours," the statement from Mounties said. "Shortly after viewing the video, the investigating officer saw a car identical to the vehicle in the footage parked near the crime scene."

Police then went to the home of the vehicle's registered owner, where they found the man who was caught on video slashing the tires and arrested him.

No criminal charges have been laid, and police are asking for witnesses, dash cam and surveillance video to assist with the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call 250-754-2345.