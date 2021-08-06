VANCOUVER -- People crossing the border into Canada should expect longer lines and more delays starting Friday.

The union representing Canada Border Services Agency says workers are walking off the job.

A spokesperson for the Public Service Alliance of Canada says bargaining teams spent all night at the table negotiating, but work-to-rule actions have started across the country.

Workers want better wage parity with other law enforcement officers.

They also have concerns about what they call a toxic workplace with harassment and abuse.

“We truly hoped we wouldn’t be forced to take strike action, but we’ve exhausted every other avenue to reach a fair contract with the government,” said Chris Aylward, Public Service Alliance of Canada national president, in a release.

The job action comes just three days before fully-vaccinated Americans will be allowed to cross into Canada again, without having to quarantine.

Nine thousand CBSA workers have been without a contract for three years.

They are considered essential workers, so they cannot walk off the job entirely, but there will be fewer people on shift and workers will not accept any overtime.

That will likely lead to longer lineups and delays at airports and land border crossings.

“The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), as a dynamic and responsive organization that delivers high quality border services, will respond quickly to any job action/work disruption in order to maintain the safety and security of our border, ensure compliance with our laws, and keep the border open to legitimate travellers and goods,” wrote Jacqueline Callin, a spokesperson for the agency, in a response to CTV News.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he's hopeful they'll strike a deal at the bargaining table soon.

"We're going to continue to be there to support working Canadians who work every day to keep us safe,” said Trudeau Thursday.

“I want to recognize that like so many different Canadians in various jobs our border guards have had extremely challenging roles to fill over the last year and a half and I want to thank them for their words, work, and tell them that we will continue to work with them to resolve these challenges."

The Vancouver International Airport says it’s aware of the job action and hopes there will be minimal disruptions to passengers.

“The safe and efficient journey through YVR is our priority as we welcome back more international travellers under Canada’s safe, risk-based and measured approach to re-opening Canada’s borders,” said Megan Batchelor, of the Vancouver Airport Authority.

“We are committed to keeping passengers informed should there be changes to the travel experience.”

The job action will also apply to CBSA employees at shipping ports and postal facilities, so packages coming into Canada may be delayed as well.

Workers will also not be collecting duties and taxes during the job action.