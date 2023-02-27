CBSA seizes nearly 1,400 prohibited weapons and firearms at YVR

Border service officers intercepted several parcels containing nearly 1,400 prohibited weapons – including guns, tasers, and brass knuckles – that were destined for addresses in Chilliwack in January, according to authorities.

In a news release Monday, the Canada Border Services Agency said the weapons were imported from China using a false declaration and were seized at the Vancouver International Airport.

“The CBSA is committed to preventing the smuggling of prohibited firearms and weapons into Canada,” said Mark Zelenika, a regional director general with the CBSA Pacific Region.

On Jan. 25, investigators arrested a Chilliwack resident for suspected offenses. During the arrest, investigators found a number of prohibited weapons and firearms.

The following day, CBSA executed a search warrant at a residence in Chilliwack where additional weapons were seized.

According to the CBSA, over 1,350 prohibited weapons and 13 prohibited firearms were found, including 360 stun guns, 171 stun batons and 390 brass knuckles.

From January 1 to December 31, 2022, the CBSA’s Pacific Region seized a total of 4,049 prohibited weapons.