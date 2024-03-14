Cause of fire under investigation after body found inside burning travel trailer: Surrey RCMP
Surrey Mounties and fire crews are investigating a fire at a travel trailer after a deceased person was found inside.
Fire crews said they were called at about 5 p.m. Wednesday about a fire on 121A Street, near 84 Avenue. The person who called thought there was a house fire, but it turned out to be in a camping trailer.
Four fire trucks were sent to the scene and, when they arrived, crews found the trailer was heavily in flames.
Once the fire was out, a body was found inside. Police are now investigating the incident, saying the cause of the fire remains unknown.
The fire isn't deemed to be suspicious, however.
