Cause of fire under investigation after body found inside burning travel trailer: Surrey RCMP

Surrey Mounties and fire crews are investigating a fire at a travel trailer after a deceased person was found inside.

Fire crews said they were called at about 5 p.m. Wednesday about a fire on 121A Street, near 84 Avenue. The person who called thought there was a house fire, but it turned out to be in a camping trailer.

Four fire trucks were sent to the scene and, when they arrived, crews found the trailer was heavily in flames.

Once the fire was out, a body was found inside. Police are now investigating the incident, saying the cause of the fire remains unknown.

The fire isn't deemed to be suspicious, however.