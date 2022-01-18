Cause of death still unclear after Ontario woman's body found in B.C. dog park

A woman whose body was found in a Kelowna, B.C., dog park over the weekend has been identified as a resident of Ontario.

Mounties in the Interior city say the remains found Sunday were those of Austyn Godfrey. She was 25.

Officers did not say where in Ontario she was from or why she was visiting B.C., but said her family has been notified of her death.

It's unclear what caused Godfrey's death. In a statement Tuesday identifying the woman, officers said they're working with the BC Coroners Service, and that an autopsy will determine what happened.

Her death in the park in Kelowna's Glenmore neighbourhood has been described as "suspicious," but has not been called a homicide.

As the investigation proceeds, those involved in the case are looking for anyone who may know more about it.

They're looking for anyone who had contact with Godfrey in the days leading up to her death, as well as anyone who drove along Glenmore Road North, near the park, between 9 p.m. on Saturday and 8:30 a.m. Sunday.