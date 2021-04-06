VANCOUVER -- A rather bizarre incident was captured on camera over the weekend, after an SUV was spotted on a busy Richmond trail.

Video posted to Reddit by user October_sky99 showed the driver on the Middle Arm Trail, which is in the northwest corner of the city and runs alongside River Road.

The person who posted the video says the incident happened Saturday afternoon.

The video shows several pedestrians and cyclists on the trail who had to get out of the way.

"That's not road," a person can be heard yelling from a vehicle travelling on the road beside the trail.

Mounties in Richmond told CTV News Vancouver the responding officer was unable to locate the suspect vehicle. They were also unable to track down the driver responsible, as no licence plate was recorded at the time.