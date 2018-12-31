It was a year of being caught on camera. Cellphone, dash cam and surveillance footage topped our most watched stories this year.

From a car heading the wrong way down a busy highway to a trashed house in West Vancouver and a vigilante takedown on Vancouver Island, here's a look back at the videos that dominated headlines.



Wrong way driver



A 26-year-old man driving a Volkswagen Golf crashed through a barrier on Highway 99 in Delta back in March, and started going the wrong way, eventually colliding with a Toyota RAV4 SUV.

Officials never released why the driver continued against the flow of oncoming traffic.

"He travelled in that lane for approximately one kilometre before striking a vehicle and then resulting in a subsequent collision with a second motor vehicle," said Sgt. Lorne Lecker at the time.

Police believed the Golf went through the George Massey Tunnel in the proper lane before crashing through a barrier, crossing over a counter-flow lane to end up on the other side of the highway.

The driver died from his injuries a few days after the crash.



Taking the stage with P!nk



A mother recorded a heartwarming video of her 12-year-old daughter giving an impromptu performance for P!nk at a concert in May at Rogers Arena.

Victoria Anthony serenaded the performer with a rendition of the song "Perfect."

"I was just so focused on singing and making sure I didn't screw up the words," she told CTV News afterwards. "I was so scared."



Dog attack in Coal Harbour



A dog attack that was caught on camera in Coal Harbour left a 10-year-old Sheltie-American Eskimo dog with fatal injuries.

Farshid Tabari and his girlfriend Angie Sharma were walking their dog, named Max, when the unleashed dog attacked Max. The owner of the other animal fled the scene but subsequently co-operated with authorities.

Unfortunately, Max died from internal injuries a few days later.

"I could've had my Max right now with me today if this dog was on a leash," Sharma said. "This is a life that was taken."



House party goes wrong



It's a property owner's worst nightmare: a luxury rental home in West Vancouver suffered $20,000 worth of damage during an out-of-control house party hosted by a 14-year-old who used her parents' credit card to rent the home.

Hundreds of teens attended the event at a home in the 2400 block of Ottawa Avenue, which descended into sofas being catapulted off the deck, paintings cut and furniture thrown into the hot tub.

But what do neighbours remember of it?

"It looked like a frat house movie," said Michael, a neighbour who asked to be identified by first name only. "The street stank of Jägermeister."

Read more: From a stolen beaver to sex doll rentals, here's a look at 2018 headlines that turned heads.



Vigilantes on Vancouver Island



Warning: The details of this story and coarse language references may be disturbing to some readers.

A Facebook Live stream of two Port Alberni parents restraining a 28-year-old man who had alleged come to their house to have sex with their 13-year-old daughter was our most watched story of the year.

In April, the parents defended their actions in an interview with CTV News.

"I just didn't know what else to do," said the mother, who isn't being identified to protect the identity of her daughter. "I knew that Friday's coming…and if it is who I thought it was, then he needed to be stopped."

In the Facebook Live video, a man can be seen lying face-down on the floor with his hands and feet bound behind his back.

A woman behind the camera filming the scene can be hearing describing what happened.

"We f---ing tackled him and zap strapped him and called the police."

The mother, as well as the step-father and another man were investigated for the altercation.

But the parents say it was important to document the incident on social media.

"At least everybody knows him," said the step-father. "That's all we wanted – was just to be able to protect the kids."

With reports from CTV's Shannon Paterson, Julie Nolin, David Molko, Jeff Lawrence, Maria Weisgarber and Ben Miljure