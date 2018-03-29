

The 26-year-old man who crashed while driving the wrong way down Highway 99 in Delta over the weekend has died.

Officials have not released the driver's name, but the BC Coroners Service said he was a resident of Vancouver.

Why he ended up going against traffic remains a mystery days after the crash, which also put a 19-year-old woman from another vehicle in hospital with serious injuries.

Sgt. Lorne Lecker of the RCMP's Deas Island Traffic Services said investigators aren't ruling anything out, but that mechanical trouble is "extremely unlikely."

Shortly before the collision, the driver's Volkswagen Golf was recorded on a dashcam heading in the wrong direction. More video has since emerged of the moment of impact, showing a second vehicle careening through the air and a third rolling onto its side.

Police believe the Golf went through the George Massey Tunnel in the proper lane, then crashed through a physical barrier and crossed over a counter-flow lane to end up on the other side of the highway.

The Golf eventually struck a Toyota RAV4 head-on, triggering a second collision with a Honda Pilot.

The young woman who was injured was a passenger in the RAV4, according to police. A driver and passenger from the Pilot suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

Lecker said investigators have been in contact with the deceased Golf driver's family, but have not formally interviewed them yet to see if they can shed light on what happened.

Anyone who witnessed the crash and hasn't spoken with police is asked to call the Deas Island Traffic Services at 778-290-2400.

With files from CTV Vancouver's David Molko