Ten days after an off-leash dog attacked another dog along the Vancouver seawall, its owners are cooperating with an Animal Control investigation.

Kevin Newman, the owner of the off-leash pet, told CTV News he was “pretty upset” about the encounter.

Farshid Tabari and Angie Sharma were walking their 10-year-old Sheltie-American Eskimo, named Max, in Coal Harbour on January 21, when Newman’s off-leash dog, Kaslo, barreled down the path.

The attack, captured on surveillance video from a nearby condo, shows Tabari trying to lift Max by his harness out of reach of the larger dog. Max eventually falls to the ground.

It’s not clear from the video how badly Max was bitten, though Tabari and Sharma say he was badly bruised and unsteady. After advice from their vet, they made the decision to put him to sleep Saturday.

“It took my pet away, part of my family away, and ripped my heart apart,” Sharma said.

Newman said he never intended for Max to be harmed.

"I would never wish to any dog to be hurt," Newman told CTV over the phone. "I'm a dog lover. I love dogs."

But Kaslo’s owner also partially blamed Max’s owners for their dog’s injuries.

"He [Tabari] had a little rope harness on the dog that's probably what made the internal bleeding," Newman said.

Newman did not say why his dog was off-leash, and has not responded to further requests for an interview.

"The owners of the off-leash dog…are cooperating with our investigation," city spokesperson Ellie Lambert said.

Vancouver city bylaws provide for a $250 fine for an off-leash dog. If the dog was previously found to be aggressive, and was not muzzled, the minimum fine climbs to $500.00.

Lambert said the city will consider a number of factors as it investigates the encounter, including the dog's history, severity of the bite, and the owner’s cooperation.

The BC SPCA, which investigates animal cruelty but is not part of this investigation, said the attack could easily have been prevented if both dogs were leashed during the encounter.

“If we do have a dog that we know is reactive then take extra steps with that dog,” said chief prevention enforcement officer Marcie Moriarty.

Max’s owners also told CTV that after the altercation, Newman and a female companion walked off without exchanging information.

Newman disputed that.

“We were there for at least 10 minutes," he said. "I tried to give my information. I tried to get him to call the cops.”

The surveillance video shows Newman and his companion leaving with Kaslo roughly a minute after the attack. Max and his owners remained at the scene another couple of minutes, while several witnesses stopped to help.

Sharma and Tabari want Newman to take responsibility for his dog’s behaviour, and are considering a lawsuit.

"I could've had my Max right now with me today if this dog was on a leash," Sharma said. "This is a life that was taken."

According to City of Vancouver records, there were 142 dog attacks on humans and 105 dog attacks on animals last year. Four dogs were seized and two were ordered to be euthanized.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's David Molko