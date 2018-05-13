

A 12-year-old Vancouver girl with an incredible voice wowed the audience at P!nk's concert Saturday night when the star offered her the microphone to show off her talent.

Victoria Anthony, a long-time P!nk fan, didn't reveal her nerves about singing in front of her idol and thousands of strangers at Rogers Arena. On the contrary, the local girl won the adoration from the crowd as P!nk looked on mesmerized.

"I was just so focused on singing and making sure I didn't screw up the words," she said. "I was so scared."

She sang P!nk's song "Perfect" as the singer rested her head on her hands and listened. Afterwards, P!nk remarked that she "sounded like Alvin and the Chipmunks" at Victoria's age and praised the pre-teen's talent.

After the performance, Victoria became overwhelmed with tears of joy.

"I just started singing and it was so awesome. It was the best thing ever," she said.

The moment was several weeks in the making, after Victoria mentioned to her mother that she might like to sing with P!nk.

"Obviously I love her music," Victoria said. "But the way she writes her songs … she writes about her experiences and she doesn't really do things because people tell her to. She does things because they're the right thing to do."

Christina Anthony, her mother, advised Victoria that if she really wanted to sing with P!ink she might have a shot of she harnessed social media with skill.

So Victoria launched a campaign to get the pop star's attention under the hashtag #VicAndPink. She looked up phone numbers at Sony Music, spoke to local media and even went to Rogers Arena the day of the concert to see if she could get seats any closer to the stage. Then, the day of, she went to the concert with a sign her mother helped her make.

Victoria was equally prepared to sing and not to be noticed. She packed her pitch pipe in case she'd need to figure out the right key. But she said she was also prepared to just to enjoy the concert.

When P!nk sang "What About Us" without finding her, Victoria assumed it wasn't going to happen. She exchanged a knowing hug with her mother.

But then, P!nk approached Victoria with a microphone and asked if she was the girl she'd seen on the news. Victoria darted down to the security fences and nodded furiously when the singer asked if she wanted to sing.

She seized the opportunity to give a resonating performance as her mother captured the moment on video.

"I was just so proud," Christina said. "The only way you're going to achieve anything is to dream big and to go for it."

She also thinks her daughter gained some practical skills, from learning about social media to making cold calls to seeing how a community can rally behind a cause.

As for Victoria's music career, she said 12 is too young to know where it will take her. But she does enjoy song writing and may release some original music in the future.

"I know I do want music to always be a part of my life," she said.

She stole the show at the @Pink concert in @RogersArena, and today she sang for us in her living room. Hear more from @vicanthonymusic tonight at six on @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/XmIvGwQF0N — Ben Miljure (@CTVNewsBen) May 13, 2018

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Ben Miljure