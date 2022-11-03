Caught on camera: Black-clad man rushes at victim moments before Surrey, B.C., shooting
Moments before a daylight shooting in Surrey, B.C., this week, surveillance video captured a man dressed head-to-toe in black rushing up to the victim and then running away from the scene.
The victim was hospitalized with serious injuries after gunfire rang out late Wednesday afternoon in a residential area near 89th Avenue and 135A Street.
Surveillance video from a neighbouring house obtained by CTV News shows the victim arriving home at around 4:52 p.m.
He parks his car and walks toward a basement suite with bags in his hands, disappearing from view behind a hedge.
About 10 seconds later, a man dressed in black and wearing a hoodie runs after him.
Less than 10 seconds after that, he can be seen sprinting away from the home, gun in hand.
A neighbour was standing just steps away as the violence unfolded and said the suspect ran right by him.
CTV News has agreed not to identify the neighbour in order to protect his safety.
“It is really scary yeah, because it was too close to me and my life,” he said.
Video then shows the suspect fleeing, sprinting down the street. The entire incident happened in under 30 seconds.
The neighbour said the shooting sounded like firecrackers, and that he heard about six shots.
“I saw a pistol in his hand, but no noise, no talking, no crying, nothing – quiet,” described the neighbour.
He went next door to ensure his neighbour, who lives in the main part of the home, was OK.
“Then she came to me and she said, ‘Yeah, there is a boy laying on the floor.’ So we thought something happened, something wrong, like really wrong,” said the neighbour.
Police arrived within 10 minutes and took the victim, a 25-year-old man, to hospital. Authorities said he was in stable condition as of Thursday morning.
“So far this investigation, the evidence we have gathered, it does not appear to be related to gang conflict in the Lower Mainland and the victim is not known to the police,” said Const. Sarbjit Sangha, media relations officer with the Surrey RCMP.
Mounties also revealed that first responders were called to a burning vehicle in 13300 block of 88A Avenue early Thursday.
"Early indications are that this is a stolen vehicle, that fled the area after the shooting. Further analysis will be done to confirm any linkages to the shooting," the detachment said in a news release.
It’s described as a dark colored Ford F-150 with a raised bed.
Investigators laid down evidence markers near the basement of the home and surrounded the driveway with yellow police tape.
They could be seen talking to people inside the home and canvassing the neighbourhood for witnesses.
Authorities said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident, and that the parties involved know each other.
“Anytime there's a shooting in our community, it's always concerning," said Sangha, noting that the incident took place in broad daylight. "It just shows that the people who are involved in this type of activity ... they don't have the public safety in their mind."
Police are asking anyone with information or dash camera footage from this area between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesday to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file 2022-167759.
Vancouver Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
BREAKING | Ontario school strike will go ahead Friday as Lecce vows to fight 'illegal' job action
The Ontario government is vowing to fight what they are calling an "illegal strike" by education support workers on Friday as mediation between the two parties fell apart.
WATCH LIVE | Public inquiry hears about divisions within 'Freedom Convoy' leadership
One of the main spokesmen for the "Freedom Convoy" says he did not agree with a proposed deal, struck between organizers and the city of Ottawa, that would have seen truckers move their vehicles out of residential areas.
Independent lab finds 'troubling' levels of cancer-causing chemical in more types of dry shampoo products, report alleges
High levels of benzene, a cancer-causing chemical, have been detected in more brands and batches of dry shampoo products, according to a new report from Valisure, an independent laboratory.
TREND LINE | Canadians feeling worse than ever about their personal finances: Nanos poll
Consumer confidence continues to plummet with nearly half of Canadians (47%) reporting that their personal finances are worse off compared to a year ago, according to weekly polling by Nanos Research for Bloomberg.
Ontario hospitals asked to admit patients 14 and older to adult ICUs
Intensive care patients 14 and older can now be admitted to adult ICU beds in Ontario hospitals to help create capacity at children's hospitals seeing a surge in pediatric patients.
Canada orders three Chinese firms to exit lithium mining
Canada ordered three Chinese companies on Wednesday to divest their investments in Canadian critical minerals, citing national security.
How Russian soldiers ran a 'cleansing' operation in Bucha
In Bucha, Russian soldiers hunted people on lists prepared by their intelligence services and went door to door to identify potential threats. Those who didn't pass this filtration, including volunteer fighters and civilians suspected of assisting Ukrainian troops, were tortured and executed, surveillance video, audio intercepts and interviews show.
N.S. Mountie heard 'Help me' and pulled hunter from muddy hole off rural trail
A Mountie who managed to rescue a hunter stuck in a muddy hole at the side of a rural Nova Scotia trail is describing how the incident might have ended tragically.
Vancouver Island
-
Youth flee from suspicious man at View Royal bus stop, RCMP investigating
West Shore RCMP are looking into a concerning incident that caused two girls to flee from a man who was waiting at a bus stop in View Royal, B.C., on Tuesday.
-
NEW
NEW | B.C. says old-growth logging at historic low, but conservation group calls finding a 'slap in the face'
The British Columbia government says old-growth logging has fallen to historic lows in the province, but one conservation group says the government continues to hide where that logging is happening. "The evidence out on the land obliterates the NDP's claims that it’s doing any better."
-
'The level of violence is concerning': Police investigate another youth assault, robbery in Langford
West Shore RCMP arrested a teen who allegedly assaulted and robbed another youth near a Langford high school on Wednesday.
Calgary
-
Calgary police investigating alleged plot against former mayor Naheed Nenshi
Calgary police are launching an investigation into an alleged scheme to entrap former mayor Naheed Nenshi, the service confirms.
-
'Easy to maintain': Peace Bridge glass to be replaced with steel tension cables
The City of Calgary has announced plans to permanently change the Peace Bridge to protect the iconic structure from vandalism.
-
First phase of BMO Centre expansion to be completed this week
Progress is being made on Calgary's BMO Centre as the final piece of steel that will make up the building's massive expansion will be put into place this week.
Edmonton
-
Reminder to check Halloween candy issued by Alta. RCMP after 'suspicious' substance found
Rocky Mountain House RCMP are investigating whether an unidentifiable substance found in Halloween candy is a criminal offence.
-
More than 8,000 students absent from Edmonton Public Schools due to illness
The number of students absent from Edmonton Public Schools on Nov. 1 reached a level not seen since January.
-
Where are COVID-19 levels in Alberta right now?
According to the last provincial update, the province has nearly 1,100 people in hospital with COVID-19.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario school strike will go ahead Friday as Lecce vows to fight 'illegal' job action
The Ontario government is vowing to fight what they are calling an "illegal strike" by education support workers on Friday as mediation between the two parties fell apart.
-
These schools will close for Ontario's education worker walkout on Friday
Here's where the major boards across the Greater Toronto Area currently stand as 55,000 education workers prepare to walk off the job on Friday.
-
This is how many Toronto childcare operators opted into the $10-a-day program
Approximately 84 per cent of the licenced childcare centres in Toronto opted into the federal government’s $10 a day program ahead of the deadline for applications on Tuesday.
Montreal
-
Health officials urging Quebecers to stay home when sick, wear a mask
Quebec public health officials are scheduled to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in the province Thursday at 3 p.m.
-
CLIMATE FEATURE
CLIMATE FEATURE | Inuit community leads Arctic shift to clean energy
For many years, Inukjuak, like many communities in the north, has relied on diesel to heat homes, keep the lights on, and power its institutions. Now, for the first time in the region, construction is underway on a massive hydroelectric project. When it's completed, it will replace diesel at the community's primary source of energy, and provide a surplus which Inukjuak will sell to Hydro-Quebec.
-
Quebec solidaire says it will now swear oath to King, introduce bill to make it optional
All 11 members of Quebec solidaire (QS) now say they will pledge allegiance to the King after refusing to do so for days.
Winnipeg
-
'We are no longer going to put up with the heinous acts of crime': Stefanson
Premier Heather Stefanson is saying enough is enough when it comes to crime in Manitoba.
-
Manitoba sees increase in COVID-19 cases, another 11 deaths
The number of weekly COVID-19 cases in Manitoba has increased, with another 11 deaths reported.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
Saskatoon
-
Arrest caught on camera: Saskatoon police investigate officer use-of-force
Saskatoon police are conducting an internal investigation following an arrest caught on camera.
-
Saskatoon mom consumed with rodent infestation in her apartment
A woman living with her son in a Saskatchewan Housing apartment complex in the Eastview neighbourhood of Saskatoon wants something done about the rodents in her building.
-
Saskatoon police respond to transit bus collision
Saskatoon police responded to several collisions Wednesday evening, including one involving a city bus.
Regina
-
57-year-old man killed in collision near Churchbridge, Sask.: RCMP
A 57-year-old man from Langenburg, Sask. was killed in a two vehicle collision on Highway 16 near Churchbridge, Sask. Wednesday afternoon, RCMP said in a news release.
-
Regina's Outdoor Hockey League turns 30
Ehrlo Sport Venture’s Outdoor Hockey League (OHL) is celebrating 30 years in the community.
-
Employees, residents wondering what's next after province ends relationship with Emerald Park care home
The Saskatchewan government is facing more criticism over its decision to move residents out of an Emerald Park nursing home.
Atlantic
-
RCMP diverted attention from errors made during mass shooting investigation: lawsuit
The spouse of the Nova Scotia mass shooter says she was charged with supplying ammunition to the killer because the RCMP wanted to deflect attention from mistakes made during their investigation.
-
Striking school workers rally outside N.S. legislature as negotiations set to resume
About 350 striking workers from the South Shore and Annapolis Valley regional centres for education held a rally outside the Nova Scotia legislature Thursday.
-
N.S. Mountie heard 'Help me' and pulled hunter from muddy hole off rural trail
A Mountie who managed to rescue a hunter stuck in a muddy hole at the side of a rural Nova Scotia trail is describing how the incident might have ended tragically.
London
-
Man seriously injured following interaction with London police, SIU to investigate
A London man sustained a serious injury after being apprehended by a police dog Thursday morning, the interaction is now under investigation by Ontario’s Investigation Unit (SIU).
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario school strike will go ahead Friday as Lecce vows to fight 'illegal' job action
The Ontario government is vowing to fight what they are calling an "illegal strike" by education support workers on Friday as mediation between the two parties fell apart.
-
Fatal crash near Ingersoll
Middlesex OPP are investigating a fatal collision that happened near Thames Centre. First responders were called to the scene on Putnam Road around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a serious, single-vehicle crash.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario school strike will go ahead Friday as Lecce vows to fight 'illegal' job action
The Ontario government is vowing to fight what they are calling an "illegal strike" by education support workers on Friday as mediation between the two parties fell apart.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | OPP confirms fatality in Highway 144 crash, road remains closed
The crash that has closed Highway 144 from Gogama to Timmins is fatal, Ontario Provincial Police confirmed Thursday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Rainbow school board changes course, closing Friday
As the labour dispute between the Ontario government and provincial education workers escalates, the Rainbow District School Board has decided to close its schools on Friday as unions withdraw services.
Kitchener
-
Schools in these boards are set to close Friday as CUPE workers walkout
Tens of thousands of school support workers are set to walk off the job on Friday despite the provincial government imposing legislation that will make a strike illegal.
-
Guelph man convicted of manslaughter in fatal stabbing sentenced to 4.5 years
A Guelph man convicted of manslaughter in the fatal stabbing of Nick Tanti has been sentenced to four and a half years behind bars.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario school strike will go ahead Friday as Lecce vows to fight 'illegal' job action
The Ontario government is vowing to fight what they are calling an "illegal strike" by education support workers on Friday as mediation between the two parties fell apart.