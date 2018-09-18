

CTV Vancouver





Witness video obtained by CTV News shows a dramatic, daytime police takedown in East Vancouver Tuesday morning involving what police say was a stolen vehicle.

The Vancouver Police Department said it received a call at around 10:20 a.m. about a suspicious black pickup truck on the grass beneath the SkyTrain station at Clark Drive and Grandview Highway.

"We located the vehicle as it was leaving the area and determined it was stolen. As our officer followed at a distance, the truck began unloading property in a parking lot on Terminal Avenue near Glen Drive," Const. Jason Doucette said in a statement. "He started to drive away when he saw a police vehicle approaching."

According to police, the truck driver would not pull over when an officer used their lights and siren, and drove through a fence and mounted an empty sidewalk in an attempt to flee down Terminal Avenue.

Another officer in a police SUV was able to pin the truck at Terminal and Carolina Street so that it could no longer move.

The footage, captured by a witness, shows police dogs chasing down and biting the two suspects as they tried to run away, with arresting officers a short distance behind.

Video from the scene in the aftermath of the chase showed the damaged truck pinned against a lamppost by a silver police cruiser with significant damage to its front end.

The 39-year-old driver of the truck was arrested for dangerous driving, possession of stolen property as well as outstanding warrants.

The 27-year-old woman was arrested on an unspecified weapon-related offence. Both suspects are from Squamish, according to police.

The pair were taken to hospital to receive treatment for minor injuries related to the dog bites and will remain in custody pending the approval of charges against them.

No one else was injured during the takedown.