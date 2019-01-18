

Video obtained by CTV News of a close call in South Vancouver is highlighting the risk the city's short days and rainy weather pose for pedestrians.

The footage shows a man crossing the street at Yukon Street and Southwest Marine Drive when a car making a left turn nearly hits them.

"It's disturbing," said Joanna Linsangan of ICBC. "It's disturbing and it probably happens more often than we think."

The pedestrian in the video was in a marked crosswalk and appeared to have the right of way, but the driver doesn't seem to see him amid the dark, wet conditions.

"Those white lines in crosswalks are that—they're paint—they're not cement barriers," said Vancouver Police Const. Jason Doucette.

Next, the pedestrian is so angry that he kicks the car, sending the side-view mirror flying and carries on walking.

ICBC says the incident is a reminder to drivers that most crashes happen at intersections and it's important to always be on the lookout.

"Maybe you're eager and just want to make a left turn. The problem here: he forgot to pay attention, to see if anyone was crossing the street," Linsangan said. "That's scary… as a pedestrian."

With the exception of the umbrella, the pedestrian in the video is wearing all black.

Reflectors might have helped in this case, Linsangan said, adding that no one should assume they'll be seen.

"You cannot control what they do or how they behave on the road," she said. "What you can control is how you react to things."

With files from CTV Vancouver's St. John Alexander