VANCOUVER -- A Metro Vancouver caregiver has been charged in the death of a woman with Down syndrome who'd been living with her at the time.

The woman was found dead in her caregiver's private home on Oct. 13, 2018, Mounties in Coquitlam said Wednesday.

Her family has identified the woman to CTV News as Florence Girard.

Girard was 54, and her sister says the family was told she weighed only 56 pounds when she died.

Mounties did not confirm the weight, but said at a news conference the initial indication was that the woman, who had been in care almost all her life, was undernourished.

There was no indication to those called to the scene of any physical abuse, but it "seemed obvious" that she wasn't getting appropriate nutrition, Coquitlam RCMP Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said.

Her sister, Sharon Bursley, told CTV that Girard loved to laugh and smile.

Bursley said she'd last seen Girard about six months before her death. At that time, Bursely said, the caregiver charged this week had been involved in Girard's life for more than two decades, and Girard was living in the caregiver's home.

Bursley said she was not welcome in that home, and for the last three years, had to take her older sister on outings away from the house.

She said she's now wondering if she missed red flags about her sister's life, and said she blames herself.

"I should have been there more. And I should have seen it and I should have done something. It had to be painful," Bursley said.



Few other details have been provided by police, and officers have not confirmed the information provided by Girard's family.

They also chose not to make the woman's name public.

Officers did say a 15-month investigation showed she "did not receive the 'necessaries of life'" – meaning things necessary for survival, such as food, shelter, medical attention and protection from harm.

Earlier this week, charges were approved against a Port Coquitlam caregiver as a result of that investigation.

Astrid Charlotte Dahl, 51, is charged with criminal negligence causing death. She and the Kinsight Community Society, an organization with which Dahl was in a residential home sharing agreement, have each been charged with failure to perform a legal duty to provide necessaries.

Dahl and the society's director have received a summons to appear in court in March.

Kinsight said one of its support services is a shared living situation; the society "establishes contracts with established individuals" who then provide services in their homes.

In a statement, Kinsight's director of adult services said the non-profit was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn of the woman's death.

"The health and safety of people served is our top priority, and we take the trust that has been placed in us to provide care and support very seriously," Tess Huntly said.

"This is the first time in the 65-year history of our organization that the death of an individual receiving our services has been the subject of a police investigation and criminal charges."

Kinsight says it co-operated fully with the investigation, and that it would not provide specific details on the case as the matter is before the courts.

"This is a very sad situation," the RCMP's McLaughlin said.

"We know these charges can't bring the victim back, but perhaps they give a voice to a vulnerable person who couldn't speak for herself."

The RCMP said at least 20 investigators worked on the case.

Kinsight is still operating, and police have no evidence to suggest there are any other incidents of negligence or abuse.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Sheila Scott and David Molko