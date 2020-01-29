VANCOUVER -- A Metro Vancouver caregiver has been charged following an investigation into the death of a woman with a developmental disability.

The woman was found dead in a private home on Oct. 13, 2018, Mounties in Coquitlam said Wednesday.

She was 54.

Few details have been provided by police, but officers said a 15-month investigation showed she "did not receive the 'necessaries of life'" – meaning things necessary for survival, such as food, shelter, medical attention and protection from harm.

Earlier this week, charges were approved against a Port Coquitlam caregiver.

Astrid Charlotte Dahl, 51, is charged with criminal negligence causing death. She and the Kinsight Community Society, an organization with which Dahl was in a residential home sharing agreement, have each been charged with failure to perform a legal duty to provide necessaries.

Dahl and the society's director have received a summons to appear in court in March.

"This is a very sad situation," Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said in a statement.

"We know these charges can't bring the victim back, but perhaps they give a voice to a vulnerable person who couldn’t speak for herself."

This is a developing news story and will be updated throughout the day.