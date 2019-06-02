

CTV News Vancouver





Vancouver police are searching for the driver of a silver Mitsubishi Galant who caused a chain-reaction collision and then fled the scene.

Authorities said the crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of East 12th Avenue and Victoria Drive.

Collision investigators believe the driver of the Mitsubishi was traveling south on Victoria Drive and ran a red light at the intersection.

That vehicle was hit by a white van that was heading west on 12th Avenue, which caused it to collide with a green Hyundai Tucson.

The Hyundai flipped on its roof and crashed into a fourth vehicle, a Mazada CX5, before coming to a stop on its side.

"Fortunately no one was seriously injured," said Sgt. Jason Robillard in an email. "Several occupants were treated by members of the BC Ambulance Service and released at the scene. One occupant was transported to hospital for observations and has since been released."

The Mitsubishi fled the scene before officers arrived.

The VPD found the vehicle several blocks away but the driver was nowhere to be found.