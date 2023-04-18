Car crashes through front door of Lake Country pet store
A car drove through the front door of a pet food store in Lake Country on Saturday, police say.
The crash left the doors dangling from their frame and lots of broken glass scattered inside and outside the store.
The business was temporarily evacuated because there was concern the doors would collapse.
Lake Country RCMP and the Lake Country Fire Department arrived at the store in the 9900 block of Main Street just after noon. The Mazda CX5 had already backed out of the store and the driver was waiting for police, Kelowna RCMP say.
“After speaking with the driver of the vehicle, RCMP can confirm that the driver accidentally pressed the gas pedal rather than the brake pedal,” Const. Mike Della-Paolera with the Kelowna RCMP says in a news release.
“The acceleration forced the car to hop the curb and strike the door, causing extensive damage.”
There were no injuries to the driver, staff or patrons of the store.
The vehicle was towed away due to damage. Police say they are not forwarding charges for this incident.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Canada's inflation rate falls to lowest level since August 2021
Canada's annual inflation rate fell to 4.3 per cent in March as higher mortgage interest costs were offset by lower energy prices.
Loblaw names new president and CEO to replace Galen Weston
Loblaw Companies Ltd. is hiring veteran European retail executive Per Bank as its next president and chief executive.
These are the COVID-19 travel restrictions in 10 popular destinations for Canadians
Here are the pandemic-related entry requirements and public COVID-19 protocols for 10 of the most popular travel destinations around the world, as well as guidance around what to do if you become sick while abroad.
Thousands of Canadians missed out on federal housing and dental benefits: report
A new report says hundreds of thousands of Canadians may have missed out on government money intended to help with the rising cost of living because the housing and dental benefits rolled out last year have had "atrocious" take-up.
These are the 15 Commonwealth realms and where they stand on the royals
While King Charles III's coronation will take place in London on May 6, many countries aside from the United Kingdom will see their new monarch crowned. CTVNews.ca takes a closer look at which countries acknowledge King Charles as their head of state, and how their residents feel about the monarchy.
N.Y. woman driven to wrong address fatally shot by homeowner: police
A woman looking for a friend's house in upstate New York was shot to death after the car she was riding in mistakenly went to the wrong address and was met with gunfire in the driveway, authorities said Monday.
Protesters force play to be stopped at world snooker championships
The Crucible Theatre's famous green baize turned orange at the world snooker championship on Monday when a protester interrupted a match by jumping on the table and releasing a packet of powder, causing play to be suspended.
Ukraine says it's 'preparing to confiscate' massive Russian cargo plane parked at Toronto Pearson
A massive Russian cargo plane that has been grounded at Toronto Pearson International Airport for more than a year will be confiscated by Ukraine, the country's prime minister says.
Lawsuit against Fox for false election claims heads to trial
Jurors are set to get their first look Tuesday at a voting machine company's US$1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News in a trial that will test First Amendment protections and expose the network's role in spreading the lie of a stolen 2020 presidential election.
Vancouver Island
-
Staff wield chairs against armed robber in Victoria jewelry store theft
Dramatic video surveillance shows the moment that a robbery suspect entered a jewelry store in Victoria and smashed open display cases, only to be confronted by people inside the shop who quickly grabbed chairs to defend themselves.
-
15-year-old arrested after pulling knife at Nanaimo high school
A hold-and-secure was put in place at Nanaimo District Secondary school Monday morning after an altercation between “several youths” in which a knife was produced, Nanaimo RCMP say.
-
Union providing members with naloxone kits to help prevent OD deaths.
As the toxic drug overdose crisis continues to plague the construction industry, the Carpenters Union is stepping up to keep its members from dying.
Calgary
-
'He died doing one of his passions': Veteran killed in Calgary's second fatal motorcycle crash of the year
Todd Red Gilman served in the Canadian Armed Forces and is being remembered for his efforts to help other veterans.
-
Alberta small businesses worried election campaign won't raise their concerns
Affordability is one of the top priorities for Alberta small businesses as the province heads into an election next month, says a group that represents many entrepreneurs.
-
'Extremely rare' wolverine sighting made in south Calgary park
Wolverines are rare even in the places they're known to live but in Calgary city limits, they're unheard-of.
Edmonton
-
Kings edge Oilers 4-3 in OT to take early lead in playoff series
Alex Iafallo scored the overtime winner for the Los Angeles Kings in a 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers to open their first-round playoff series Monday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Sunny and warm today, but a big change Wednesday
We're back to sunshine and a daytime highs in the low teens this afternoon in Edmonton.
-
Thousands of Canadians missed out on federal housing and dental benefits: report
A new report says hundreds of thousands of Canadians may have missed out on government money intended to help with the rising cost of living because the housing and dental benefits rolled out last year have had "atrocious" take-up.
Toronto
-
'Spider Dan' climbed the CN Tower with no rope nearly 40 years ago. Now, he says he’d never do it again
It’s been nearly 40 years since ‘Spider Dan’ ascended the outside of the CN Tower using nothing but his hands and feet – an accomplishment that, today, he says he'd never attempt again.
-
Ukraine says it's 'preparing to confiscate' massive Russian cargo plane parked at Toronto Pearson
A massive Russian cargo plane that has been grounded at Toronto Pearson International Airport for more than a year will be confiscated by Ukraine, the country's prime minister says.
-
Premier Doug Ford Ford to make announcement Tuesday
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to make an announcement Tuesday afternoon.
Montreal
-
Longueuil Mayor Catherine Fournier was PQ MNA Harold Lebel's victim
The current mayor of Longueuil, Catherine Fournier, is the victim of the sexual assault committed by former PQ MP Harold LeBel.
-
Ryan Reynolds enters Quebec fintech sector buying into Nuvei
Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds investment portfolio continues to expand and on Monday it bulged into la Belle Province. The producer, actor and entrepreneur announced that he has invested in the fintech company Nuvei Payment Solutions.
-
Man and woman from Brossard, Que. charged with pimping, sex trafficking
Brossard residents Kevin Zamor-Louis, 27, and Stephanie Lafrance, 34, appeared in court on pimping and sex trafficking charges for offences allegedly committed between April and July of last year in Montreal, Gatineau and Ottawa.
Winnipeg
-
Spring snow storm forecast for parts of Manitoba tonight
Another spring storm is set to touch down in Manitoba this week.
-
Impaired driving charge for Winnipeg mother transporting children
RCMP have charged a 21-year-old woman from Winnipeg with impaired driving after she was pulled over while driving a vehicle with three children in the backseat.
-
Fire investigation prompts road closures in Winnipeg
The Winnipeg Police Service has blocked off part of Manitoba Avenue amid a fire investigation on Tuesday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon woman warning pet owners after her dog eats discarded cannabis
Georgia-Rae Maxwell was walking her 8-month-old chocolate lab Ruhn when he found something that didn’t look quite right.
-
Sask. man found not guilty in death at La Ronge family wake
The family of a La Ronge man killed in 2020 is devastated after the man accused in his death was found not guilty at the Prince Albert Court of King’s Bench on Monday.
-
SUMA leaders call on province for better mental health and addictions supports
The provincial government needs to stop offloading mental health and addictions support services to municipalities, said delegates from Saskatchewan’s 459 urban municipalities gathered in Saskatoon.
Regina
-
Province announces 36 new virtual treatment spaces for those needing addictions supports
The province has announced 36 new virtual outpatient treatment spaces for Saskatchewan residents in need of addictions supports.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada's inflation rate falls to lowest level since August 2021
Canada's annual inflation rate fell to 4.3 per cent in March as higher mortgage interest costs were offset by lower energy prices.
-
'A sight for sore eyes': Spring clean up efforts underway across Regina
As snow melts around Regina, garbage that has accumulated throughout the winter is appearing at a quick pace.
Atlantic
-
Premier calls for silent reflection to mark anniversary of Nova Scotia mass shooting
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston is asking people to pause for a moment of silence today at noon and again on Wednesday to remember the 22 people killed three years ago during the worst mass shooting in Canadian history.
-
Early week rain and showers for Maritimes; Saint John River water levels rise
A round of April rain and showers crosses the Maritimes Monday night into Tuesday.
-
Moncton shelters to stay open longer than scheduled
Two temporary emergency cold shelters in Moncton, N.B., will remain open until the end of June.
London
-
$300,000 fire in south London
Damage is estimated at $300,000 after an overnight fire in London. Crews were called to 1775 Ernest Ave. around 1 a.m. for a structure fire in a commercial plaza.
-
'Horse crossed into path of SUV': OPP
A section of Belgrave Road in Huron County has reopened following a crash between an SUV and a horse and buggy.
-
Spring showers and cold temperatures continue through London region
The below-average temperatures continue Tuesday in the London region before we jump back to double digits on Wednesday. According to CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison, expect overcast skies into Tuesday morning with light snow fall.
Northern Ontario
-
Saucer-shaped cloud spotted in Greater Sudbury
A circular-shaped stationary cloud spotted Sunday in northern Ontario is reminiscent of the movie 'Nope' by Jordan Peel.
-
Plane in Sault Ste. Marie overshoots runway Sunday
No one was injured when a Porter Airlines plane came to a stop past the end runway at the Sault Ste. Marie Airport on Sunday evening.
-
Ukraine says it's 'preparing to confiscate' massive Russian cargo plane parked at Toronto Pearson
A massive Russian cargo plane that has been grounded at Toronto Pearson International Airport for more than a year will be confiscated by Ukraine, the country's prime minister says.
Kitchener
-
Manslaughter plea rejected for man charged with fatally stabbing ex-girlfriend
Nearly six years after Melinda Vasilije was found fatally stabbed in her Kitchener apartment, jury selection has began in trial of the man accused of killing her.
-
Police release picture of vehicle allegedly involved in firearm incident
Waterloo regional police are looking into three incidents where a firearm was allegedly brandished in Kitchener. Police say they could be connected.
-
Brantford council to consider seasonal, riverside restaurant behind Glenhyrst
Brantford city councillors will be considering a proposal to build a temporary, seasonal restaurant in the lower gardens behind the Glenhyrst Art Gallery of Brant.