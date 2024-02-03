VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Car crashes through fence, hits wall in Surrey

    A vehicle crashed into a wall on Golden Ears Way in Surrey on Saturday, Feb. 3.
    One person was taken to the hospital after a car crashed through a metal guard fence and into a wall Saturday morning in Surrey.

    BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News the collision happened around 6 a.m. in the 18400 block of Golden Ears Way.

    It sent two ambulances to the scene, and paramedics took one patient to hospital. BCEHS did not disclose the person’s condition.

    Images from the scene show a blue Volkswagen Jetta with extensive front-end damage. A metal pole from the fence went through the vehicle’s windshield and was pulled along with it. Collision analysts are seen laying evidence markers around the car.

    A vehicle crashed into a wall on Golden Ears Way in Surrey on Saturday, Feb. 3.The sedan’s four doors are taken off and are laid against the wall beside it, suggesting first responders removed them to extract occupants.

    The Surrey RCMP said traffic flow was restricted eastbound at 180 Street and “would remain so for an extended period of time.” Just before 1:30 p.m., Mounties said the roadway had reopened in both directions.

