Capilano University campuses to remain closed over the weekend amid 'threat of violence'

Capilano University's North Vancouver campuses remained closed Saturday, as a police investigation into "a threat of violence against a student on campus" remained ongoing.

The university initially said it planned to open as usual on Saturday, but changed course late Friday evening.

An updated statement on its website indicates that the university's main and Lonsdale campuses will remain closed on Sunday as well.

"Please do not come to these campuses until further notice," the statement reads. "An update on the reopening status will be shared by Sunday, June 23, at 7 p.m."

Capilano initially closed Friday because of what it called a "targeted, specific security threat."

University president Paul Dangerfield said the school was made aware of the threat on Thursday.

"We became aware that a student at the university had been threatened with violence by another student," Dangerfield said in a statement Friday.

"The threat was specific to the student and the CapU campus on June 21."

At the time, Dangerfield said he did not believe there was an ongoing risk to the safety and security of students, but the updated statement indicates the continued campus closures are intended to "ensure the safety and security of the entire CapU campus community at this stage in the investigation."

"Violence, intimidation and bullying is unacceptable at Capilano University," Dangerfield said Friday.