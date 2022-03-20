Canucks trade one defenceman, acquire another as trade deadline approaches
The Vancouver Canucks acquired defenceman Travis Dermott from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday for a third-round pick in the 2022 NHL draft.
The 25-year-old has one goal and four assists in 43 games this season. He fell behind Rasmus Sandin and Timothy Liljegren on the Leafs' depth chart in recent weeks.
A native of Newmarket, Ont., Dermott was taken 34th overall by Toronto at the 2015 draft.
The third-round selection the Leafs received in the trade with Vancouver originally belonged to the Winnipeg Jets.
Dermott registered 12 goals and 52 points in 251 regular-season games with Toronto after making his NHL debut in the 2017-18 season. He added two goals and three assists in 22 playoff contests.
The Canucks made another move earlier in the day, trading defenceman Travis Hamonic to the Ottawa Senators for a third-round pick in 2022.
That selection originally belonged to Vancouver, but was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights and then subsequently flipped to Ottawa.
The NHL trade deadline is set for Monday at 3 p.m. ET.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2022.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Amid new bombings, Ukraine now seen as a war of attrition
Ukrainian authorities said Sunday that Russia's military bombed an art school sheltering about 400 people in Mariupol, and tearful evacuees from the devastated port city described how 'battles took place over every street,' weeks into the siege.
Feds considering incentives for Canadians looking to help incoming Ukrainians
The federal government is considering offering economic support to Canadians who are willing to take in Ukrainians who are fleeing the war, according to Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Sean Fraser.
Zelensky: 'I'm ready for negotiations' with Putin, but if they fail, it could mean 'a third World War'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that he's 'ready for negotiations' with Russian President Vladimir Putin but warned that if they fail 'that would mean that this is a third World War.'
Conductors, engineers on picket line as CP Rail, union can't reach deal
Canadians expect a swift end to a work stoppage at CP Rail, federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan said Sunday, hours after thousands of workers ended up on the picket line and trains came to a halt nationwide.
U.S. to declare Rohingya repression in Myanmar a 'genocide'
The Biden administration intends to declare that Myanmar's years-long repression of the Rohingya Muslim population is a 'genocide,' U.S. officials said Sunday.
Spring has arrived: Here's what David Phillips says Canadians can expect
While many Canadians may be enjoying warm weather at the start of spring, one expert says it could be some time before the country begins to see consistently warmer weather.
Ukrainians take up arms, train with AK-47s in Lviv
Offering to take up arms to defend Ukraine, hundreds of people are training in the country's cultural capital as the weeks-long war with Russia rages on.
Ontario MP Scott Aitchison makes Conservative leadership bid official
Two more Conservative MPs joined the party's leadership roster Sunday, with Ontario's Scott Aitchison and British Columbia's Marc Dalton launching their campaigns.
'What is being hidden?' Curators say Vatican must give access to Indigenous artifacts
Artifacts are important to how Indigenous people see themselves and the world around them, said one renowned First Nations curator. Yet not many have ever laid their eyes on what's in the Vatican's vaults.
Vancouver Island
-
Pacific FC gearing up for CPL soccer season with new eco-friendly attire
Anticipation is building at Starlight Stadium in Langford, and the 2021 Canadian Premier League champs have a lot to be excited about.
-
Woman makes perogies in Colwood, enlists friend to randomly help seniors in Kyiv
Lia is making perogies from scratch in her kitchen, recalling fond and funny memories of learning to make them with her grandmother in Ukraine.
-
Canucks trade one defenceman, acquire another as trade deadline approaches
The Vancouver Canucks acquired defenceman Travis Dermott from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday for a third-round pick in the 2022 NHL draft.
Calgary
-
Albertans in Poland offering aid to Ukrainian refugees
James Puckrin, the owner of ACESO Medical, is in Warsaw, Poland, to offer support in whatever way he can.
-
Conductors, engineers on picket line as CP Rail, union can't reach deal
Canadians expect a swift end to a work stoppage at CP Rail, federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan said Sunday, hours after thousands of workers ended up on the picket line and trains came to a halt nationwide.
-
Tkachuk puts up three points, Calgary Flames hand Vancouver Canucks ugly 5-2 loss
The Calgary Flames were playing with revenge on their minds Saturday night.
Edmonton
-
Conductors, engineers on picket line as CP Rail, union can't reach deal
Canadians expect a swift end to a work stoppage at CP Rail, federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan said Sunday, hours after thousands of workers ended up on the picket line and trains came to a halt nationwide.
-
Zelensky: 'I'm ready for negotiations' with Putin, but if they fail, it could mean 'a third World War'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that he's 'ready for negotiations' with Russian President Vladimir Putin but warned that if they fail 'that would mean that this is a third World War.'
-
'A huge response': St. Albert restaurant serves hundreds of perogies during fundraiser for Ukraine
A family restaurant in St. Albert has been grilling hundreds of kovbasa sausages and making perogies Sunday to raise funds for Ukrainian humanitarian aid.
Toronto
-
Ontario school board to defy province and keep mask mandates, against government wishes
A southern Ontario school board is sticking to its plan to extend its mask mandate beyond the provincial one, even after the government instructed it to drop the public health measure.
-
Spring has arrived: Here's what David Phillips says Canadians can expect
While many Canadians may be enjoying warm weather at the start of spring, one expert says it could be some time before the country begins to see consistently warmer weather.
-
Mosque in Mississauga, Ont., looks to beef up security after alleged attack
Members of a mosque in Mississauga, Ont., are still coming to grips with what happened after a man allegedly wielding an axe and bear spray attacked congregants during an early-morning prayer, a volunteer at the mosque who witnessed the incident said Sunday.
Montreal
-
Four stabbings and two shootings over the weekend in Montreal; woman, 25, in critical condition
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating three stabbings that occurred overnight Saturday, in what has been a violent weekend in the city.
-
After a two-year hiatus, Montreal sees scaled back but spirited St. Patrick's Day parade
Montrealers enjoyed their first St. Patrick’s Day parade in two years on Sunday, after festivities were cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Four people rescued from Mille-Iles river following police chase
Four people, including three police officers, were rescued from the waters of the Mille-Iles river on Saturday night, following a police chase that began in St. Eustache.
Winnipeg
-
Pothole problems plaguing drivers amid spring thaw
Spring is here and so too is pothole season, something some Winnipeg drivers are already facing the repercussions of.
-
'It was our word against theirs': 50th anniversary of infamous World Curling Championship for Manitoba team win
It was 50 years ago that one of curling’s most infamous moments took place and at the centre was a Manitoba team, led by skip Orest Meluschuk.
-
Pedestrian sent to hospital in critical condition following collision
A man was sent to hospital in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday, according to police.
Saskatoon
-
U of S Huskies women's basketball win Canada West Championship
The University of Saskatchewan Huskies women's basketball team have taken home the gold, defeating the Winnipeg Wesmem at the Canada West Championship in Saskatoon Saturday night.
-
Conductors, engineers on picket line as CP Rail, union can't reach deal
Canadians expect a swift end to a work stoppage at CP Rail, federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan said Sunday, hours after thousands of workers ended up on the picket line and trains came to a halt nationwide.
-
Saskatoon residents raising concerns over large puddles due to spring melt
Residents along the intersection of Fitzgerald Street and Gray Avenue in the Sutherland neighborhood are becoming increasingly concerned at the size of a large puddle forming along the street and sidewalk.
Regina
-
CP Rail labour dispute leads to work stoppage
Regina CP Rail workers are now on the picket line after CP Rail and the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference were unable to reach a new labour agreement before deadline.
-
Sask. Rate Review Panel to host public meetings
The Saskatchewan Rate Review Panel is hosting in person, as well as virtual meetings, in Regina and Saskatoon as part of its review of SaskPower’s 2022 and 2023 Rate Application.
-
Sask. Team Dunstone parting ways after 2021-22 curling season
After four seasons together, Team Dunstone is set to end its run after this year’s Grand Slam in Toronto.
Atlantic
-
'Watchful waiting': N.S. healthcare professionals cautious as state of emergency ends
As of midnight Sunday, the state of emergency is over in Nova Scotia and most pandemic public health measures are no longer the law.
-
'Daddy’s just gone to work': HMCS Halifax departs for European waters
More than 250 Crew members aboard HMCS Halifax set off Saturday, with some family members in attendance.
-
Winter weather wallops N.B. until early Sunday morning
It was a final blast of winter on the final day of the season, with a large swath of the Maritimes encased in ice on Sunday morning.
London
-
Sarnia pastor coordinating effort to bring Ukrainians to Lambton County
Tim Gibb has a long history with Ukraine.
-
OPP recover body after pickup truck crashes into Maitland River
Huron County OPP say they have recovered a body after a pickup truck ended up in a river just south of Ethel, Ont.
-
Conductors, engineers on picket line as CP Rail, union can't reach deal
Canadians expect a swift end to a work stoppage at CP Rail, federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan said Sunday, hours after thousands of workers ended up on the picket line and trains came to a halt nationwide.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury artist helps the people of Ukraine
A Sudbury artists who has sculpted more than a dozen public monuments throughout Ontario and has work all over the world is doing his part to help the people of Ukraine.
-
Northern Lights Festival Boreal unveils 50th anniversary lineup
After two-years of challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Sudbury's Northern Lights Festival Boreal is returning to Bell Park this summer with a full slate of outdoor performances.
-
Ontario's mask mandate for most sectors ends Monday. Here's where you will still need one
This is where you'll need to continue wearing a mask and where you'll be allowed to go without one in Ontario as of March 21.
Kitchener
-
'Their own perception of personal safety': Health experts say respect is key with mask mandate ending
Residents in Waterloo Region and all across Ontario are getting ready for mask mandates to lift in most settings on Monday.
-
Increase in donations for Ukrainians after sign in Kitchener defaced with pro-war graffiti
A Kitchener couple has seen an outpouring of donations for Ukrainians after their sign was defaced with pro-war graffiti.
-
St. Patrick's Day, mask mandate, spring forecast: Top stories of the week
An eventful St. Patrick's Day in Waterloo, the region lifting its face covering bylaw, and a wild forecast for spring round out the top stories of the week.