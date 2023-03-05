Canucks' special teams rise in 4-1 win over Leafs

The Vancouver Canucks have unveiled a new warm-up jersey for their upcoming First Nations Celebration game. (Vancouver Canucks) The Vancouver Canucks have unveiled a new warm-up jersey for their upcoming First Nations Celebration game. (Vancouver Canucks)

Crisis over suspected Iran schoolgirl poisonings escalates

A crisis over suspected poisonings targeting Iranian schoolgirls escalated Sunday as authorities acknowledged over 50 schools were struck in a wave of possible cases. The poisonings have spread further fear among parents as Iran has faced months of unrest.

WHO still working to identify the origins of COVID-19

The World Health Organization is still working to identify the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, its director general said on Friday, after a U.S. agency was reported to have assessed the pandemic had likely been caused by a Chinese laboratory leak.

