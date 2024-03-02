Canucks sign star centre Elias Pettersson to eight-year contract extension

Vancouver -

The Vancouver Canucks and star centre Elias Pettersson have agreed to an eight-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday.

Terms of the deal, which kicks in next season, were not disclosed. Media reports indicate the extension is worth an average annual value of US$11.6 million.

Pettersson's current contract has a cap hit of $7.35 million and expires after this season.

The 25-year-old from Sundsvall, Sweden, has 29 goals and 46 assists in 62 games this season, good for second on the team in points behind J.T. Miller.

The Canucks announced Pettersson would attend a news conference later Saturday in Vancouver.

“This is a very important signing for the Vancouver Canucks,” Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said in a statement. “Elias is one of the top players in the National Hockey League and is a key member of our leadership group.

“We know his best days are ahead of him and with his high-end skill and desire to be the best, we look forward to seeing Elias succeed and grow.”

Selected fifth overall by the Canucks in the 2017 NHL draft, Pettersson has totalled 165 goals and 233 assists over 387 games.

Pettersson won the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year in 2018-19 after leading all first-year players in scoring with 66 points (28 goals, 38 assists).

After injuring his wrist during the 2021-22 season, Pettersson came on strong in 2022-23 with his first 100-point season, producing 39 goals and 63 assists in 80 games.

The Canucks entered play Saturday in fourth place in the NHL's overall standings with a 38-17-7 record this season.

“This is a very exciting day for me and my family,” Pettersson said in a statement. “I am very happy to be continuing my career as a member of the Vancouver Canucks. I love this city and playing in front of the fans.

“We have an exciting group and believe we can do good things in the future.”

Pettersson's future has been a topic of hot debate, with president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford and Allvin questioned repeatedly about the Swedish star starting before training camp.

Rutherford has reiterated to media that Pettersson wanted to focus on his playing performance this season and focus on a deal once the season ended.

“We can wait,” Rutherford told reporters in January after signing his own contract extension. “I'll say the obvious, we keep saying it over and over - we really want him to stay. He's a very special player. He's very important to the Canucks, he's very important to the city.

“He can't walk at the end of the season, and that's the position we've taken. We've taken that position very comfortably, so there's not anybody getting anxious here.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2024.