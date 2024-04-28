VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Canucks coach won't say who will start in goal for Game 4

    Vancouver Canucks goaltender Casey DeSmith (29) warms up before the start of Game 3 in an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Nashville Predators, Friday, April 26, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV) Vancouver Canucks goaltender Casey DeSmith (29) warms up before the start of Game 3 in an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Nashville Predators, Friday, April 26, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
    Share

    Rick Tocchet declined to say whether or not Casey DeSmith will be in net for Vancouver Sunday.

    At a media availability ahead of Game 4, the coach was asked if Casey DeSmith would start.

    “We’ve got a couple of decisions to make,” he said about the lineup just two-and-a-half hours before the puck was set to drop in Nashville.

    DeSmith has been in net for the last two games because Thatcher Demko is injured. If he doesn’t play, Arturs Silovs will start for Vancouver.

    This is a developing story. More to come.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News