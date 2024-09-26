Canadian warship rearms in Australia, a 'significant' milestone for deployed frigates, DND says
A Royal Canadian Navy warship was rearmed with missiles and munitions in Australia this week, marking the first ever overseas rearmament for the service's Halifax-class frigates.
HMCS Vancouver, which deployed to the Indo-Pacific region earlier this year, was rearmed in the northwestern Australian port of Broome on Monday, the culmination of what the Department of National Defence described as nine months of planning.
The rearmament is a demonstration of Canada's efforts to promote greater interoperability with its allies and could allow for longer combat-ready deployments in the region.
"Having the capability to rearm far from a Canadian homeport is a significant achievement," the department said in a statement Thursday, noting its co-ordination with the Australians on the rearmament plan began in January.
A National Defence spokesperson said in an email the rearmament is first for a Canadian frigate outside of Canadian or American territorial waters.
The ammunition for the rearmament was loaded aboard a Royal Canadian Air Force CC-177 Globemaster and flown to an Australian military base in Darwin, where it was stored pending the ship's arrival, according to the statement.
The Australian air force and civilian contractors then transported the munitions more than 1,000 kilometres to Broome, where they were loaded onto the frigate.
"This rearmament process allows the Canadian Armed Forces to strengthen its interoperability and interchangeability through the sharing of information, techniques, and lessons learned that will allow for more agility moving forward," National Defence said.
A 'proof of concept'
Australia's defence ministry says the operation, which also included the rearming of an American destroyer, was the first time the country rearmed foreign ships on its northern coast.
The commander of Canada's Pacific naval fleet says the forward rearmament capability is crucial to sustaining Canada's naval operations abroad.
"We have been deploying for many years to this region and we have logistics and personnel movements and fuelling squared off," Commodore David Mazur said in a statement through the Australian Defence Force on Wednesday. "This is the furthest forward we have ever done it."
The Australians had practised removing and replacing an Evolved Sea Sparrow missile – the same kind deployed aboard the Canadian frigates – on one of its own vessels a day prior as a "proof of concept," the ministry said.
"Safety was paramount, and an exclusion zone of more than 180 metres was maintained to ensure the transport, movement and installation of these missiles was conducted without mishap," according to the statement from the Australian defence ministry.
National Defence says HMCS Vancouver fired a pair of the vertically launched missiles and other munitions during multinational exercises since its deployment in June.
"The ability to conduct a forward rearmament this far from home increases our operational range in the region, enabling us to be better able to respond when called upon to protect and defend Canada and our allies," Lt.-Gen. Steve Boivin, commander of the Canadian Joint Operations Command, said in the statement from National Defence.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Tensions run high on the Hill as MPs debate second Conservative motion of non-confidence
Members of Parliament debated the second Conservative motion of non-confidence in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government of the week on Thursday, amid simmering tensions.
WATCH LIVE Helene strengthens to a Category 4 hurricane as it nears Florida's Gulf Coast
Helene strengthened into a Category 4 hurricane hours ahead of its expected landfall on Florida's northwest coast Thursday night, and forecasters warned that the enormous storm could create a 'nightmare' surge in coastal areas and bring dangerous winds and rain across much of the southeastern U.S.
Cold case arrest: Nunavut RCMP charge man with murder in 1986 death of teenage girl
Mounties in Nunavut have made an arrest in the murder of a 15-year-old girl almost 40 years ago.
Mounties in B.C. warn 'highly convincing' scammers extorting victims with photos of their homes
Scammers are increasingly using emails to extort money from victims by threatening to reveal compromising photos, videos and personal information to their friends and family members, according to a new warning from Mounties in Metro Vancouver.
Air Canada flight to Toronto diverts due to emergency
An Air Canada flight headed to Toronto from Frankfurt diverted to Edinburgh due to an emergency Thursday, the airline says.
Canadian rapper K'naan charged with sexual assault following arrest in Quebec City
Canadian singer K’naan has been charged with sexual assault after being arrested by police in Quebec City.
NDP MP introduces bill to criminalize residential school denialism
An NDP MP has introduced a bill that would criminalize residential school denialism, saying it would help stop harm caused toward survivors, their families and communities.
Masking reintroduced in N.S. hospitals as respiratory illnesses increase
A partial masking mandate has returned to Nova Scotia hospitals and provincially run healthcare facilities for visitors and healthcare workers.
Eye drops recalled in Canada over infection risk
A Canadian pharmaceutical company is warning consumers not to use some of its eye drops because of potential microbial growth that may result in eye infections.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Canadian warship rearms in Australia, a 'significant' milestone for deployed frigates, DND says
A Royal Canadian Navy warship was rearmed with missiles and munitions in Australia this week, marking the first ever overseas rearmament for the service's Halifax-class frigates.
-
Officer from Stl'atl'imx Tribal Police charged with voyeurism, B.C. RCMP say
A member of the Stl’atl’imx Tribal Police Service has been charged with voyeurism following an investigation into allegations he filmed sexual encounters without the consent of his partners, the B.C. RCMP announced Thursday.
-
David Eby stung by wasp on B.C. campaign trail
British Columbia NDP leader David Eby was upstaged by a wasp that flew down his shirt and stung him during a news conference.
Kelowna
-
'Don't know where the animals came from': Runaway pigs rounded up in West Kelowna, B.C.
A pair of runaway pigs are in the custody of an animal sanctuary in the Okanagan after evading police and volunteers for hours earlier this week.
-
Video shows historic bridge in Kamloops, B.C., collapsing after fire
The Red Bridge, a historic landmark in Kamloops, B.C., was completely destroyed by fire early Thursday morning.
-
Pregnant pit bull with 10 puppies rescued from rat-infested B.C. home
Animal protection officers in British Columbia have rescued three pit bulls – including one that gave birth to 10 puppies – from a rat-infested home in Kelowna.
Edmonton
-
'It's a big pizza': Edmonton pizzeria selling pie that can feed up to 60 people
A pizza chain in Edmonton claims to have the world's largest deliverable pizza.
-
Edmonton man using genetic genealogy for finding birth parents, solving cold cases
Bradley Pierson, founder of Trouvay, helps Canadian police solve cold cases by matching crime scene DNA samples with volunteers’ DNA in databases. He sat down on CTV Morning Live to explain how genetic genealogy works, from finding birth parents to solving crimes.
-
Alberta towns, villages and cities push for tabulator option in local votes
Alberta municipal leaders are calling for the provincial government to reverse its plan to ban vote counting machines, saying it’s more costly and time consuming to count by hand.
Calgary
-
Calgary man accused in sex assaults and kidnappings fit to stand trial after stroke
A psychiatric report has found a man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting six women east of Calgary is fit to stand trial but his lawyer wants the court to order another hearing before the long-delayed matter resumes.
-
'We are being ghosted': Calgary families frustrated with lack of refund from shut down daycares
A number of families whose children attended Little Scholars childcare centers in Calgary are frustrated they haven’t received a refund after the programs were unexpectedly shut down due to safety concerns in August.
-
Murder suspects in fatal Alberta highway shooting will be tried together
The two men arrested after a deadly roadside shooting near Calgary last month will be tried together.
Lethbridge
-
Blackfoot entrepreneur from Lethbridge among finalists in national business pitch competition
A Blackfoot business owner is getting ready to pitch her board games to a panel for a chance to win $25,000.
-
Teen sexually assaulted at 'out-of-control' Lethbridge party: police
Lethbridge police have laid charges against a man accused of sexually assaulting a teen girl at a party.
-
Cardston, Alta., grandmother wins $1 million in Lotto Max draw
A Cardston, Alta., woman is $1 million richer after a Lotto Max draw in early August.
Winnipeg
-
Who owns 'Every Child Matters'?
One non-profit organization is laying claim to the phrase 'Every Child Matters' in an attempt to control how it is used.
-
NDP MP introduces bill to criminalize residential school denialism
An NDP MP has introduced a bill that would criminalize residential school denialism, saying it would help stop harm caused toward survivors, their families and communities.
-
Manitoba government says it's on track to hiring 1,000 new health-care workers
Manitoba's NDP government is more than halfway toward its goal of hiring 1,000 health-care workers since taking office nearly a year ago, with some groups representing health-care staff applauding the news but saying it's a "drop in the bucket" when it comes to addressing staffing shortages.
Regina
-
'We got second chances, let's do the most with it': Players bond over fresh starts with Roughriders
Running back Ryquell Armstead, offensive lineman Trevon Tate, and defensive back Marcus Sayles may all play different positions for the Saskatchewan Roughriders, but they have something in common this season.
-
22 cattle die following semi rollover near Midale, Sask.
The driver of a semi was injured and 22 cattle died following a rollover on Highway 39 near Midale, Sask. on Sept. 21.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE How familiar are Sask. residents with the party leaders?
As Saskatchewan awaits the election call, how are voters feeling about the leaders of Saskatchewan’s two major parties? CTV News sought to find out, in partnership with Insightrix Research.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teen charged in arson attack says 'voices told her to do things'
A lawyer defending a 14-year-old accused of setting a classmate on fire says 'voices told her to do things' prior to a fiery attack which severely injured a classmate and a teacher at Evan Hardy Collegiate earlier this month.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE How familiar are Sask. residents with the party leaders?
As Saskatchewan awaits the election call, how are voters feeling about the leaders of Saskatchewan’s two major parties? CTV News sought to find out, in partnership with Insightrix Research.
-
'We got second chances, let's do the most with it': Players bond over fresh starts with Roughriders
Running back Ryquell Armstead, offensive lineman Trevon Tate, and defensive back Marcus Sayles may all play different positions for the Saskatchewan Roughriders, but they have something in common this season.
Toronto
-
New 'temporary' stadium-sized concert venue coming to Toronto
A new, temporary, stadium-sized seasonal concert venue is coming to Toronto's north end, with the capacity to host 50,000 people at one time. Rogers Stadium will open in June 2025 at the site of the former Downsview Airport Lands, Live Nation announced Thursday.
-
Ontario standardized literacy test scores down, math results steady or improving
Standardized testing results released today show that fewer Ontario students in Grades 3 and 6 met the provincial standard in reading and writing than the previous year.
-
Air Canada flight to Toronto diverts due to emergency
An Air Canada flight headed to Toronto from Frankfurt diverted to Edinburgh due to an emergency Thursday, the airline says.
Montreal
-
Canadian rapper K'naan charged with sexual assault following arrest in Quebec City
Canadian singer K’naan has been charged with sexual assault after being arrested by police in Quebec City.
-
Stop charging your phone at night: Montreal fire department
The Montreal fire department spent hours Monday battling a battery fire inside a container at the Port of Montreal.
-
Man in his 30s arrested following woman's disappearance in Hemmingford, Que.
Quebec provincial police have made an arrest in the case of a missing woman from southern Quebec.
Ottawa
-
Motorcycle rider killed following collision with tractor south of Pembroke, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say a motorcycle driver is dead following a crash Thursday afternoon.
-
Former Ottawa residents in Florida brace for Hurricane Helene
Former Ottawa resident Judy Brown is among many in Tallahassee, Florida bracing for Hurricane Helene as it barrels towards the state.
-
Gatineau, Que. man, 35, killed in apparent assault
Police in Gatineau, Que. are investigating the third homicide of the year in the city. A 35-year-old man has been identified as the victim following an apparent assault.
Atlantic
-
Third person charged in homicide of Halifax teen Devon Sinclair Marsman
A third person has been arrested and charged in connection with the homicide of Halifax teen Devon Sinclair Marsman, who disappeared more than two years ago.
-
N.S. tourism hurt by ferry cancellations as tourist season winds down: Pictou mayor
The mayor of a Nova Scotia town says recent disruptions to the ferry service that links Nova Scotia with eastern Prince Edward Island are posing a real challenge for the town's tourism industry.
-
N.B. election: Financial literacy, mental health, and affordable housing headline campaign
New Brunswick's Progressive Conservatives announced a financial literacy program Thursday, while Liberal Leader Susan Holt vowed to "transform mental health care," and Green Leader David Coon unveiled an affordable housing plan.
London
-
London man pleads guilty in brutal stabbing death of his mother
Jonathan Halfyard lived with his mother Carolyn Carter, 69, in west London. But things took a deadly turn on April 20 of last year when she called police to have her youngest child removed from the house.
-
London tenants call paid parking for visitors a 'money grab'
Some London renters say a new policy by their landlord to charge visitors for parking amounts to a corporate cash grab.
-
'We're not looking for this at all': Lambton Shores officials brace for weekend car rally in Grand Bend.
Officials in Grand Bend are trying to avoid car rally chaos, similar to what was seen in London on Saturday evening.
Kitchener
-
Councillors, advocates question report on corn crop destruction in Wilmot Township
Advocates are demanding an apology after a staff report regarding the destruction of corn crops in Wilmot Township was found to be lacking in detail.
-
Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in Cambridge man's 2022 death
A man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter after the 2022 death of a Cambridge resident.
-
Elderly pedestrian dies after being struck by a vehicle: Guelph police
Guelph police say an elderly woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon on Eramosa Road.
Northern Ontario
-
Video shows northern Ontario hunter freeing bull moose stuck in cables
A northern Ontario man was in the bush hunting for partridge with his fiancé when he came across a big bull moose entangled in some hydro lines in his antlers.
-
Cross-examination of complainant continues in Jacob Hoggard sexual assault trial
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard's defence lawyer continued her cross-examination of the complainant in his sexual assault trial in a northeastern Ontario court today, where he has pleaded not guilty.
-
Sudbury Catholic schools say new cellphone rules have been well-received
When Sudbury teacher Jillian Ospina began her career, she says very few students had cellphones -- and if they did, it was seen as a luxury.
N.L.
-
Small English soccer team has huge year, thanks in part to Newfoundland and Labrador
A soccer game in England on Tuesday night drove a spike in online traffic across the Atlantic to a website launched by the Newfoundland and Labrador government.
-
Luck of the draw: N.L. ads to be featured in match against football giants Chelsea
Newfoundland and Labrador sponsored a minor football team in England, now they’re about to play one of the biggest clubs in European soccer.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador monitoring rise in whooping cough cases: medical officer
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.