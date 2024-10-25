Man swings golf club at others in video of fight on Burnaby course

Video has surfaced on social media of a fight on a Burnaby golf course earlier this month, wherein a man appears to strike a fellow golfer with his club.

The video starts with a man yelling, “you hit f***ing towards me?” to which the other replies “we made a mistake and,” when he’s interrupted by a swinging golf club.

The moment of impact isn’t visible, but a thwack sound can be heard and the victim is then seen kneeling with his head on the ground.

A group of golfers are then heard yelling at the perpetrator, asking “what the f*** is wrong with you,” telling him to back away and to put the club down. Another says, “call the RCMP right now.”

Local Mounties confirmed to CTV News Friday they responded to a report of an assault in progress at a golf course in North Burnaby on Oct. 12.

“When police arrived, the intoxicated 43-year-old male suspect was still on scene and immediately taken into custody with no incident,” Cpl. Mike Kalanj wrote in an email.

Police say the suspect reportedly hit three men with a golf club following a “brief verbal altercation,” adding the victims all sustained minor injuries.

He was released with a court date and is facing a potential charge of assault with a weapon, the RCMP said.

“This is the second time Burnaby officers have dealt with a fight at a golf course since June,” said Kalanj. “It is unacceptable to engage in a physical altercation like this at a recreational facility. Luckily, there were no serious injuries.”

In the June incident, a brawl ensued—where kicks and punches were thrown—between a number of golfers after one group reportedly hit too close to the other.