VANCOUVER -- After weeks of updates on how the COVID-19 pandemic is playing out on B.C., you may have lost track of a few things or missed some announcements.

Here's a quick look at what's reopening June 1, and some other changes taking place.



Schools

Kids across B.C. will be back in classrooms Monday, provided they and their parents are comfortable with the return.

Those who choose to stay home may still do so.

Playgrounds

Many of the playgrounds in Metro Vancouver, including some on school grounds, will be open again starting June 1.

There are some guidelines in place to keep kids safe, including that hands should be washed before and after play, and any toys from home should not be shared.

Each municipality is setting its own policies, and some are also opening skate parks and other outdoor recreation facilities over the weekend or next week.



Transit

After a brief reprieve from paying to take the bus, TransLink's fare system will be back in place starting Monday.

Physical distancing measures will still be in place.

Camping

A much anticipated reopening: Overnight camping is back in B.C. as of the first.

Many of B.C.'s provincial parks opened earlier this month, but at the time, visitors couldn't spend the night.

But as of Monday, campers can stay over at parks in the province. Online reservations opened May 25, and were so in demand that several people trying to book had to deal with tech issues on the website.

For now, sites can only be booked between June 1 and July 25, as the province is still monitoring the spread of COVID-19 in B.C.

Additionally, six of seven national parks in B.C. are open starting Monday.

However, these parks are for day-use only for the time being. Some trails, boat ramps and activities are expected to be available.



Driving knowledge tests

As of Monday, new drivers who need to take the knowledge test can do so through ICBC by appointment only.

Previously, ICBC allowed for drivers with Class 5t o 8 licences to take tests, but only if their licences had expired during the pandemic.

Starting June 1, anyone can make an appointment.

Road tests are still not available.



Gyms

Gyms were allowed to open following the May long weekend, but many needed time to get measures outlined by WorkSafeBC in place, and plan to open June 1.



Flights and ferries

Harbour Air plans to add more flights to its schedule starting Monday, including some out of the Vancouver International Airport.

Those who need to travel can will be able to go from YVR to Victoria and Nanaimo, and between Vancouver and Maple Bay.

Other flights resumed earlier this month, and its Vancouver-to-Tofino route starts up again next Friday.

BC Ferries also plans to increase its service next week. As of Wednesday, four more round-trip sailings between West Vancouver and Nanaimo will be back on its schedule.



Minimum wage

Despite requests from some businesses worried about the financial toll of COVID-19, B.C. is going ahead with a previously scheduled minimum wage hike.

Starting Monday, workers will earn an extra 75 cents an hour, as the current wage of $13.85 is increased to $14.60.



Coming soon

Many health services (such as dentistry, physiotherapy and registered massage therapy) are already back in business, and others can be expected to open in the coming weeks.

Also opening soon, or already open, are retail locations, hair salons, tattoo parlours, in-person counselling offices, restaurants, cafes and pubs, museums and art galleries, libraries and child care.

In a plan released earlier this month by the province, the government estimated hotels and resorts would open in June.

The film industry is expected to open up, starting with domestic productions, in June and July.

Movie theatres and symphonies may be an option in July, with distancing policies in effect, but a timeline has not been provided for large concerts and festivals.

Post-secondary school will resume in the fall with a mix of in-class and online learning, and K-12 students will be expected to be back in class.

No timeline has been given for nightclubs, casinos, bars, conventions, professional sports with live audiences and international tourism.

With files from The Canadian Press